Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

José Mourinho’s second stint as Real Madrid boss gets underway behind closed doors on Tuesday, as Los Blancos face Leganés in a training-ground friendly.

It’s been an almighty summer of change in the Spanish capital in the wake of a rare trophy-less season. Madrid were once again comfortably second-best to Barcelona in La Liga and unable to bypass the Champions League quarterfinals.

The alternative direction they attempted to tread just didn‘t work, and Florentino Pérez has pivoted to familiarity.

Mourinho is far from the manager he once was, yet Pérez believes he’s the best man for the job. The Portuguese is well aware of the size of the task at his disposal, and he’ll be working with a Madrid roster that already looks noticeably different to what they ended the 2025–26 season with.

Supporters will have to be patient regarding the club’s new arrivals, given their respective World Cup ventures, but Mourinho’s new-look Madrid should take form by the time their La Liga campaign gets underway on August 22.

Real Madrid vs. Leganés Score Prediction

Madrid Triumph Behind-Closed-Doors

Mourinho is back for a second stint. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Leganés, the former club of impending Madrid signing Yan Diomande, were relegated to the second tier two seasons ago, failing to return to the top flight right away last term. In fact, they finished all the way down in 16th and, unsurprisingly, have a new man at the helm, Rubén Albés, for 2026–27.

Madrid have won 11 of the previous 15 meetings with Leganés, and only ever lost to their upcoming opponents in the Copa del Rey over the past decade.

Fringe roster members and youth players will make up Madrid’s team on Tuesday, while Leganés have already played three times this summer ahead of the Segunda’s beginning on August 16.

Despite Madrid’s absences, the quality gap between the two teams is seismic and those keen to impress Mourinho have the chance to put on a show in a low-pressure environment.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–1 Leganés

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Leganés

Madrid have several stars available for Tuesday’s friendly. | FotMob

Of Real Madrid’s World Cup contingent, only a few enjoyed deep runs at the tournament, aiding Mourinho.

Arda Güler, for example, is already back in training and likely to play a part on Tuesday, having suffered a group stage elimination with Türkiye.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen should all feature in the behind-closed-doors friendly.

Midfielder Thiago Pitarch is out until September with a knee injury, while Thibaut Courtois suffered a thigh injury in Belgium’s quarterfinal defeat to Spain at the World Cup. He’s avoided a major issue, but may miss most of the preseason. Éder Militão and Rodrygo are also sidelined.

All of the club’s new additions this summer are yet to report for preseason duty.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Leganés (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Martínez, Huijsen, Carreras; Cestero, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Güler, Palacios; García.

Leganés Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Leganés already have three preseason games under their belt. | FotMob

The visitors will be without Marcos Leiva for much of the upcoming season due to a long-term knee injury, with the young right back expected to be back in action early next year.

Leganés are further along in their preparations for the season, and manager Albés will aim to integrate new signings into the fold on Tuesday.

Zico Buurmeester is a recent arrival from AZ Alkmaar, while Yassine Kechta has also joined on a free transfer from Le Havre. The latter could start alongside former Napoli and Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara here.

Young Danish center forward Alfred Gøthler will battle Álex Millán for the starting role up top.

Leganés predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Soriano; Peña, Aguilar, Miquel, Marvel; Diawara, Kechta; García, Rodríguez, López; Millán.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Leganés Kick Off?

Location : Valdebebas, Spain

: Valdebebas, Spain Stadium : Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez

: Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez Date : Tuesday, July 28

: Tuesday, July 28 Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganés on TV, Live Stream

There are no broadcasters for Real Madrid’s behind-closed-doors friendly vs. Leganés.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC