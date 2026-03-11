Real Madrid vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Another edition of the European Clásico awaits in the Champions League round of 16, as Real Madrid and Manchester City collide.

The Santiago Bernabéu is up first, with City travelling to the Spanish capital for a second time this season, having beaten a Xabi Alonso-led Madrid 2–1 in the league phase towards the end of 2025.

Madrid, who cruised past the Cityzens in the playoff round last season, has an uphill battle given its long list of injuries. Still, Los Blancos can never be written off in a competition which they’ve utterly dominated since achieving ’La Decima’ in 2014.

An unconvincing 3–1 aggregate victory over Benfica helped them into the last 16, while City’s eight-place finish in the league phase table meant it advanced automatically to this stage. Pep Guardiola’s side is chasing a second European crown, having triumphed in 2023, but the Cityzens, competing on four fronts, are currently navigating a nightmare run of fixtures.

Both teams were victorious at the weekend, with Madrid scraping past Celta Vigo courtesy of a deflected Federico Valverde strike at the last. City, meanwhile, reached the FA Cup quarterfinals after producing an excellent performance in a 3–1 win under the lights at Newcastle United.

Real Madrid vs. Man City Score Prediction

Cityzens Exploit Weakened Madrid

Man City is targeting a second win at the Bernabéu this season. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

These two teams have coalesced for some of the all-time great modern Champions League encounters, with Real Madrid’s stunning comeback in 2022 followed up by an otherworldly Man City performance the following year.

Recent encounters haven’t quite lived up to the hype, although there was plenty of late drama at the Etihad last season. A gulf that previously didn’t exist between the pair has emerged, but the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction ahead of this round of 16 tie.

Man City looks far stronger, with Madrid faking it until they make it. They haven’t made any discernible progress under the new manager, and City may well fancy its chances of notching a comfortable two-legged victory.

Madrid’s depletion: Man City has already overcome Madrid at the Bernabéu this season, and the hosts weren’t anywhere near as depleted as they will be on Wednesday night. The absence of Kylian Mbappé, who leads the Champions League scoring charts with 13 goals, is a huge miss for Arbeloa’s side.

Man City has already overcome Madrid at the Bernabéu this season, and the hosts weren’t anywhere near as depleted as they will be on Wednesday night. The absence of Kylian Mbappé, who leads the Champions League scoring charts with 13 goals, is a huge miss for Arbeloa’s side. Coaching mismatch: Arbeloa locks horns with Pep Guardiola for the very first time, having struggled to convince at the start of his reign. He’s indulged his stars thus far, but Madrid’s injury list has forced him to adjust. With less individual magic available to bail him out, City’s sophisticated framework is set to exploit a Madrid side that lack cohesion with and without the ball.

Arbeloa locks horns with Pep Guardiola for the very first time, having struggled to convince at the start of his reign. He’s indulged his stars thus far, but Madrid’s injury list has forced him to adjust. With less individual magic available to bail him out, City’s sophisticated framework is set to exploit a Madrid side that lack cohesion with and without the ball. Strength in depth: City has shown they can enjoy success whether Erling Haaland thrives or not, and this may be a night where the benches prove decisive. With City healthy, Guardiola has an abundance of alternatives capable of shifting the dynamic of the contest. Arbeloa simply doesn’t have that luxury right now.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1–3 Man City

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Madrid are without an array of stars. | FotMob

Arbeloa has been forced to adjust on the fly, given Madrid’s wretched injury situation. They’re light in attack for Wednesday’s first leg, with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all on the sidelines.

Mbappe, who’s dealing with a nagging knee complaint, may be back for the return leg, but Bellingham isn’t expected to recover until after the international break. Rodrygo, meanwhile, has just undergone successful surgery on a devastating knee injury.

Álvaro Carreras was suspended for Friday night’s win in Vigo, but has since picked up a calf injury that’ll see him miss the first leg. Éder Militão and David Alaba also won’t feature for the hosts, while Dani Ceballos and Dean Huijsen are doubts.

Arbeloa can welcome Franco Mastantuono back into his squad after the young Argentine missed Madrid’s most recent La Liga triumph through suspension.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Vinicius, García.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has travelled to Madrid amid injury concerns. | FotMo

Any fears of an Erling Haaland injury were allayed when the Norwegian striker was included in the travelling squad for the first leg, and City’s leading goalscorer should return to the starting lineup in Madrid.

Guardiola could change tack and revert to the narrow set-up that has allowed the likes of Rayan Cherki to flourish, with Nico O’Reilly poised to return to the midfield after shaking off an ankle injury.

With Max Alleyne recovering from the injury he sustained against Salford City in the FA Cup, Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are likely to be their only two absences on Wednesday night.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-2-2): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Silva; Cherki, O’Reilly; Haaland, Semenyo.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, DAZN Fast Mexico FOX One

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC