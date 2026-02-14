Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid have the chance to move to the top of the La Liga standings on Saturday night, but they’ll have to overcome one of Europe’s form teams in Real Sociedad to do so.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s side responded to critics for their defeat in Lisbon and subsequent unconvincing triumph over Rayo Vallecano by easing past Valencia last weekend. Madrid have had issues at the Mestalla in recent years, so Arbeloa would’ve been thrilled to navigate that tricky away day without much fuss.

Now, Los Blancos will be sensing an opportunity. The nature of Barcelona’s heavy defeat at Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey will spark fears of a potential collapse in Catalonia, and Madrid, just one point adrift at the summit, are in a position to pounce.

However, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Sociedad may be Arbeloa’s toughest test yet. Since becoming the first American to manage in La Liga, Matarazzo has inspired Sociedad to a nine-game unbeaten run. They’re averaging 2.3 points per game under his stewardship, moving them up to eighth in the table. A 1–0 win over Basque rivals Athletic Club in the week also leaves them on the brink of the Copa del Rey final.

This is a frantic, fast and fun Sociedad team, and we should be in for a thrilling contest at the Bernabéu.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Saturday, Feb. 14

: Saturday, Feb. 14 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Real Madrid : 4 wins

: 4 wins Real Sociedad : 0 win

: 0 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid (WWLWW) Real Sociedad (LLLWW) Valencia 0–2 Real Madrid Athletic Club 0–1 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 2–1 Rayo Vallecano Real Sociedad 3–1 Elche Benfica 4–2 Real Madrid Alavés 2–3 Real Sociedad Villarreal 0–2 Real Madrid Athletic Club 1–1 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 6–1 Monaco Real Sociedad 3–1 Celta Vigo

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Disney+ Premium Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

Real Madrid Team News

Vinicius Junior returns from his suspension. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arbeloa will have Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé available this weekend, after the former served his one-game La Liga suspension last week. There had been doubts about Mbappé’s status for Saturday’s game, but the Real Madrid boss has confirmed that his leading goalscorer is available.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also back in action last week at the Mestalla, and he could be welcomed back into the starting XI against Sociedad. However, Arbeloa pivoted to youngster David Jiménez at right back last weekend, and he could retain his place after the good account he gave of himself.

Jude Bellingham is sidelined with the hamstring injury he picked up against Rayo Vallecano, while Éder Militão and Rodrygo are also missing for the hosts.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Trent and Vini Jr could be back in the Madrid XI. | FotMo

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Valverde; Mastantuono, Güler, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe.

Real Sociedad Team News

Matarazzo has inspired a renaissance in Sociedad. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Matarazzo’s revolution is all the more impressive when you consider who he’s been without in recent weeks.

Takefusa Kubo is dealing with a hamstring issue that could keep him out until March, while Unai Marrero is managing a broken cheekbone. Luka Sučić and Ander Barrenetxea are poised to return from their fitness setbacks later this month, but they’re likely to miss out again this weekend.

Sociedad’s Copa del Rey travails may see Matarazzo offer a respite to a few of his midweek starters on Saturday night. The likes of Orri Óskarsson, Igor Zubeldia and ex-Madrid right back Álvaro Odriozola may find themselves included in the starting XI.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Sociedad are Europe’s form team. | FotMob

Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Remiro; Odriozola, Martín, Zubeldia, Muñoz; Marin, Turrientes, Gorrotxategi, Gómez; Óskarsson, Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Score Prediction

What a game we’ve got on our hands in the capital.

Madrid looked more measured and controlled without an abundance of superstars last weekend, but Arbeloa will welcome a couple of the heavy-hitters back on home soil. That could work against the hosts, though, given Sociedad’s proficiency on the counter-attack.

The exuberant visitors are bound to have attacking success on Saturday night, against a flawed Madrid team without the ball, and it may take a late salvaging act from Arbeloa’s side to earn them a point.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–2 Real Sociedad

