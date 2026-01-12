Real Madrid Reach Xabi Alonso Sack Verdict After Super Cup Defeat—Report
Real Madrid will not part ways with manager Xabi Alonso in the aftermath of his side’s defeat in the Super Cup final, a report has revealed.
Speculation about Alonso’s future at Madrid began back in December, when a miserable run of form led to widespread belief he would be sacked after one more defeat. That loss came in a Champions League meeting with Manchester City but club officials were so impressed by the team’s spirited performance that they opted to postpone their final decision.
After surviving that hurdle, the Super Cup was slated to be key to Alonso’s future. Victory over Atlético Madrid put the spotlight solely on Sunday’s final, which ended in a 3–2 defeat against bitter rivals Barcelona.
According to AS, the Bernabéu’s decision-makers have once again taken a similar stance, believing the signs from the defeat in Saudi Arabia were encouraging enough to keep Alonso in his job.
Tactical flexibility and a clear bond with his squad have both worked in Alonso’s favor, while he has also been shown plenty of sympathy over the injury crisis which has plagued his squad all season and left him without a fully-fit Kylian Mbappé for the final.
Alonso Slowly Reversing Narrative at Real Madrid
That defeat against City in December, the last game in a run of just two wins from eight, has actually been somewhat of a turning point for Alonso who, while again missing Mbappé through injury, proved he still had the team on his side in the face of reports of dressing room unrest.
A run of three straight victories helped ease the pressure before La Liga’s winter break, after which Madrid have been much-improved.
A 5–1 win over Real Betis was followed by the Super Cup semifinal victory over Atlético Madrid, and there were encouraging signs in the Clásico even if the result did not go in their favor.
There is no denying that losing cup finals, particularly to Barcelona, is not what Madrid want to see from their team, but those responsible for ruling on Alonso’s future believe he has earned the right to continue in his post for now.
Rather than change the manager, Madrid are expected to focus their efforts on improving their medical department and ending the injury crisis which, they believe, has contributed to Alonso’s struggles.