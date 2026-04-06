Real Madrid XI vs. Bayern Munich: Hosts Still Without Courtois—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

The most played fixture in Champions League history returns for another exciting iteration in the 2025–26 quarterfinals, with Real Madrid hosting Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s first leg.

Bayern have perhaps been the most dazzling team on the continent this season, but Madrid have historically had their way with them. The mystical Los Blancos have knocked Die Roten out of Europe’s premier club competition four times since the 2013–14 season, and have won seven of the previous 10 meetings.

Hopes of claiming a 16th European crown were emboldened when Álvaro Arbeloa’s side upset Manchester City in the round of 16, cruising past Pep Guardiola’s side 5–1 on aggregate. However, Madrid will have to run the gauntlet if they are to prevail in Budapest, and Saturday’s defeat to Mallorca has somewhat dampened spirits.

Jude Bellingham & Éder Militão Poised for Starts

Éder Militão celebrated his return from injury with a goal on Saturday. | Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Éder Militão looked to be the surprise salvager of a Real Madrid point on Saturday, but Vedat Muriqi’s subsequent strike meant the Brazilian’s pinpoint header counted for nought.

Militão was back in action at the weekend after another lengthy absence, and looks ready for a quick return to the starting lineup when Bayern come to town. The center back may be joined in the team by Jude Bellingham, who played 31 minutes on Saturday after making his comeback before the international break.

The hosts are without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, though, so Andriy Lunin will keep his place between the posts. Courtois is hoping to be fit for the return leg next week.

Rodrygo is out indefinitely with a significant knee injury, while the sporadically used Dani Ceballos is doubtful due to a muscle issue. Ferland Mendy is on the mend, but was only partially involved in Monday’s training session.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos.

Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Vini Jr is a certainty to return to Madrid’s starting lineup. | FotMob

GK: Andriy Lunin—Courtois’s absence is, of course, significant, but Lunin has proven himself time and time again to be an able deputy. He’ll almost certainly be busy on Tuesday night, with Bayern scoring 100 times in the Bundesliga this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold is readying himself for a duel with former Liverpool teammate Luis Díaz, and the English fullback is set to receive plenty of support to combat the Colombian’s threat.

CB: Éder Militão—Militão has been Madrid’s most impressive center back (when fit) in recent years, and his return from a hamstring injury should serve as a big boost for a defensive line that’s seldom appeared stout this term.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Arbeloa could retain Antonio Rüdiger and opt for an experienced pair at the heart of Madrid’s defense, but Huijsen is more likely to start on the left side of the backline despite a tough first season in the Spanish capital.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—The summer arrival had some fitness issues before the break, but is fit again heading into the run-in. Competition will be fierce once Mendy is fully healthy.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The French international is perhaps the key figure in Madrid’s midfield, and is the only player to start every single Champions League game for Los Blancos this season.

CM: Federico Valverde—The hero from the round of 16 is available again after serving a domestic suspension at the weekend. Expect him to shuffle out to the right plenty, rotating with Arda Güler.

RW: Arda Güler—There should be scope for Güler to drift infield and get his foot on the ball to help Madrid escape Bayern’s often suffocating press. He’ll also allow Valvede to do much of the running to support Alexander-Arnold at rightback.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he may only be able to produce an hour of determined running and clever off-ball runs on Tuesday night.

LW: Vinicius Junior—He has to be fresh for the first leg after Arbeloa fatefully opted to rest him for the trip to Mallorca, suspecting his team would have enough to get past the relegation-threatened side. Vini Jr sparkled in the semifinal against Bayern two seasons ago.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is aiming to end the season as the Champions League’s goalscorer, and he’ll go head-to-head against European Golden Shoe leader Harry Kane over these two legs. Kane is three goals behind Mbappé in this competition’s scoring charts, with the Frenchman’s 13 goals leading the way.

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