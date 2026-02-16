Real Madrid XI vs. Benfica: Mbappe Call Made—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

With redemption on the mind, Real Madrid return to Lisbon to take on Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Tuesday evening.

The 15-time European champions suffered a dismal 4–2 defeat against José Mourinho’s men in their final league phase game back in January. The loss dropped Real Madrid out of the top eight and doomed the Spanish giants to a spot in the playoffs, a position they found themselves in last season as well.

Two weeks later, the two sides are set to clash again, this time in a two-legged tie with a trip to the Champions League round of 16 on the line. Los Blancos come into the fixture with six wins in their last seven matches across all competitions, looking more and more like a team capable of contending for silverware ... but they will be shorthanded for the all-important match.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Estádio da Luz

Estádio da Luz 🏆 Competition: Champions League

Champions League 📊 Recent form: WWWLW

Team News

Kylian Mbappé is dealing with a problem knee. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Raúl Asencio, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo

Raúl Asencio, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Although Real Madrid welcomed both Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold back from the infirmary, they are still without long-term absentee Éder Militão. Jude Bellingham joins the Brazilian on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the month.

Both Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo are suspended after being sent off in the team’s league phase finale, though the latter would have missed Tuesday’s bout regardless due to a hamstring injury.

Kylian Mbappé remains the one doubt in Arbeloa’s squad. The Frenchman did not feature at the weekend due to a knee problem, but all signs indicate he will return to the XI alongside Vinicius Junior, even if he is not fully fit.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-4-2)

Kylian Mbappé is expected to return from injury. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian was the only reason Real Madrid didn’t concede six in their league phase finale. This time around, Courtois has a much more experienced defense to help out.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—After a sensational performance against Real Sociedad, Alexander-Arnold is back in the XI to make his first Champions League start since November.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger takes the place of the suspended Asencio, even though back-to-back starts so soon after injury puts the 32-year-old at risk of a setback.

CB: Dean Huijsen—After another shaky performance at the weekend, Huijsen continues his trial-by-fire initiation at Real Madrid.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras was uncharacteristically poor against Benfica last month, a performance he will hope to redeem on Tuesday.

RM: Federico Valverde—His long-awaited return the midfield did not start out like he hoped, but Valverde is slowly rediscovering his form back in the middle of the park.

CM: Arda Güler—Expect Güler to start every game until Bellingham returns. The Turkish youngster is the best playmaker in white without the England international available.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The midfielder only lasted 55 minutes last time out against Benfica and gave away a costly penalty. Tchouaméni will feel more confident on Tuesday with his fellow countryman next to him.

LM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga’s aggressive defending and exceptional work rate earn him a place in Arbeloa’s XI.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Even if he is not at 100%, Mbappé is in line to get the nod in Lisbon. Real Madrid cannot afford to play such a clinical game without their top scorer, who already has 38 goals to his name this season.

ST: Vinicius Junior—Fresh off a dazzling performance at the Bernabéu, Vinicius Junior returns to action in his favorite competition. After finally reaching double digit goals in 2025–26, the Brazilian will feel like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

