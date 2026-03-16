Real Madrid XI vs. Man City: Arbeloa Makes Mbappe, Bellingham Calls—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

With one foot already in the quarterfinals, Real Madrid are on their way to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s injury-riddled squad stunned City last Wednesday at the Bernabéu. A sensational hat-trick from Federico Valverde lifted the hosts to a 3–0 victory and giving Los Blancos a hefty advantage heading into the deciding leg.

There is still business to be handled in Manchester, but Real Madrid will like their chances of advancing past their European rivals for the fourth time in the last five Champions League campaigns, especially given several key injury boosts.

Key Stars Return for Blockbuster Clash

Jude Bellingham (left) and Kylian Mbappé are back from injury. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made it past their devastating injury crisis. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham traveled to Manchester and are available for the second leg, though they will likely only see the pitch if things go sideways for the visitors.

Álvaro Carreras also recovered from his minor calf injury and is in line to start on the left flank in the absence of Ferland Mendy, who is ruled out of Tuesday’s bout with a hamstring injury. David Alaba’s return is another defensive boost for Arbeloa amid Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio’s absences.

Still, it will be Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger in central defense, with a well-rested Trent Alexander-Arnold rounding out the backline.

The injured Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos are the only other players set to miss out, leaving Arbeloa with depth on his bench for the first time in weeks. Yet the Spanish boss will be keen to stick with the players who dominated Man City last time out, led by Valverde in midfield and Vinicius Junior up top.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Raúl Asencio

Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Raúl Asencio 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-4-2)

Real Madrid will avoid risking Kylian Mbappé unless absolutely necessary. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois was nothing short of sensational in the first leg, a performance he will hope to replicate in enemy territory.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—One of the only players to get a full rest at the weekend, Alexander-Arnold returns to the XI to make his first start at the Etihad in a white shirt.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—A flurry of strong performances from Rüdiger has shored-up Real Madrid’s once leaky backline. The Germany international is playing like he is worthy of a contract extension.

CB: Dean Huijsen—It took some time, but Huijsen has finally come into his own. The Spaniard helped hold Erling Haaland to zero shots in the first leg.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—After missing the last three games, Carreras is back available to resume his job on the left flank, though it would no longer be his had Mendy not sustained a hamstring injury.

RM: Federico Valverde—With five goals in his last three appearances, Valverde will be brimming with confidence once the opening whistle sounds on Tuesday. His poor start to the season is nothing more than a distant memory.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—Along with the rest of his big-name teammates, the Real Madrid Castilla product made way at the weekend after just over an hour, indicating that he keeps his place in Arbeloa’s XI.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni still holds the crown as an unsung hero for Real Madrid. Now that he’s not stuck playing as a center back, the Frenchman continues to remind people just how lethal he is in the middle of the park.

LM: Arda Güler—In what could be his final start before Bellingham sends him to the bench, Güler will hope to pull out another magical moment like his wonder goal from 75 yards out at the weekend.

ST: Brahim Díaz—The Morocco international is also on borrowed time, but until Mbappé is ready to start, Díaz keeps his place alongside Vinicius Jr.

ST: Vinicius Junior—The winger will be desperate to make up for his missed penalty in the first leg, especially if it means breaking a four-game goal drought. There is nothing Vinicius Jr loves more than a Champions League night.

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