Real Madrid XI vs. Man City: Superstars Absent for Huge Test—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Carlo Ancelotti said this time last year that meetings with Manchester City were starting to "feel like Clásicos," given the frequency at which they were coming about.

The two teams have struggled to avoid each other in the latter stages of the Champions League and have combined for some special occasions, no doubt, but the novelty, largely in part to UEFA’s format changes, has been sapped, and we may be subject to a watered-down iteration of the rivalry over the next two weeks.

That’s primarily because of Real Madrid’s injury woes. A club obsessed with superstars suddenly looks curiously bereft of such figures, with many of their leading men currently on the treatment table.

Real Madrid Face Man City Without Long List of Stars

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham are sidelined for the hosts. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Álvaro Arbeloa was at least able to provide a positive injury update on Kylian Mbappé, who’s the leading scorer in the competition so far with 13 goals. He’s been absent because of a nagging knee issue and will miss Wednesday’s first leg, but Madrid’s manager has said the Frenchman will be back in action "very soon".

On the contrary, Rodrygo’s 2026 may already be over after sustaining a devastating knee injury. The winger’s undergone surgery and has vowed that an upgraded version will manifest once he recovers fully.

Left back Álvaro Carreras was set to be one of the players Arbeloa welcomed back after he served a domestic suspension on Friday night, but the Spaniard has since picked up a calf injury that has ruled him out of the first leg.

Jude Bellingham won’t be back until after the international break at the earliest because of a hamstring injury, while Éder Militão and David Alaba are also out. Dani Ceballos and Dean Huijsen are doubts, with returns for the second leg more likely.

Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos, Álvaro Carreras, David Alaba. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-4-2)

Arbeloa will be forced into a makeshift starting XI. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Real Madrid’s goalkeeper is capable of the sublime, and it may take something special from Courtois for Los Blancos to survive this tie.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Pep Lijnders, has an intimate knowledge of Madrid’s right back, and a concerted effort will be made to ensure Trent’s raking long balls do not compromise the Man City defense.

CB: Raúl Asencio—The chaotic Spaniard fills in through necessity. He should slide down the pecking order once players return from injury.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Madrid needs a couple of vintage nights from their experienced center back, with Rüdiger previously enjoying success up against Erling Haaland.

LB: Ferland Mendy—With Carreras picking up an injury before Wednesday’s first leg, Mendy is poised to retain his place in Arbeloa’s defense.

RM: Federico Valverde—Valverde was Madrid’s hero on Friday night, as his deflected effort helped the La Liga title hopefuls to a perhaps unjust victory at Celta Vigo. He’ll be asked to run, run and run some more against the Cityzens, but you don’t need to ask the Uruguayan twice.

CM: Arda Güler—City’s half-space exploitation was key to their success against Newcastle United at the weekend, so this could be a big game for Güler out of possession. We know that he can supply guile and serious quality with the ball at his feet.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Madrid will turn to Tchouaméni, who was excellent in the second leg against Benfica and has popped up with a few goals recently, to lead by example in the round of 16.

LM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga has recovered from a tooth infection in time for the first leg, and he could perform a shuttling role down the left flank.

ST: Gonzalo García—Arbeloa opted against picking the young striker against Celta, but his presence could be useful on Wednesday night. Madrid need a focal point to help isolate their sole available attacking superstar.

ST: Vinicius Junior—If City can contain the Brazilian, that’ll go a long way in ensuring they claim a second victory at the Bernabéu this season. It’s a huge night for Vini Jr.

