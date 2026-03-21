Released—A Dive Into the adidas 2026 World Cup Away Kits, Including Spain and Argentina

Adidas revealed several countries’ away kits for the 2026 World Cup on Friday, giving fans a taste of what their favorite players will shine in this summer.

The sportswear brand definitely strove for a “trendy” feel, envisioning these clean-color jerseys paired with baggy jeans and cargo pants. Each of the kits in the collection, constructed with jacquard fabrics, feature three stripes across and down the shoulders as well as a thick-collared V-neck. Many of them, notably simplistic in their designs, don pastels—a color scheme popular in the early 90s that has re-popularized now, as with many other elements of 90s fashion.

Adidas strove for a 90s look in order to compliment the return of its classic trefoil logo, the three-leafed design which hasn’t appeared on World Cup apparel since the Italy 1990 World Cup. The trefoil logo appears on the right-hand side of the chest, just above the player’s number and opposite the country’s badge.

“As we approach an immense World Cup, traveling across three incredible host nations, we felt it was a fitting and inspired moment to bring the trefoil back to the biggest stage in world football,” adidas’ general manager of football Sam Handy said.

“This is a defining era of football culture. Its style travels more walks of life and pockets of sub-culture than ever before, and the jersey is perhaps the truest representation of this. With that, these designs pay homage to each country, while offering all fans a catalogue of football designs that comfortably transcend the pitch and the stands.”

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into adidas’s unveiled kits for the qualified teams.

Algeria

Algeria’s new kit features monochromatic green. | Courtesy of adidas.

The jersey combines vertical green stripes set against a darker green color. The monochromatic look pays tribute to Algeria’s unique landscapes and lush oases, according to adidas.

Argentina

Argentine attacker Julián Álvarez posed in the new, blue kit. | Courtesy of adidas

The swirling pattern of blues and white are striking against the black background and draw from Argentina’s artistic heritage.

Belgium

Belgian star Thomas Meunier posed in the new kit. | Courtesy of adidas

The layered lines and shapes of of light pink and blue are meant to reflect the Belgian surrealist movement and pay tribute to Belgian artist René Magritte.

Colombia

Camilo Portilla sported Colombia’s new kit. | Courtesy of adida

Colombia’s kit aims to celebrate the nation’s unique biodiversity, mixing the dark blue color of the Pacific Oean with the lighter blue color of the Caribbean.

Curaçao

Curacao’s away kit is solid yellow with colorful stripes on the shoulders. | Courtesy of adidas

The colorful Curaçao kit reflecta the famous colorful buildings in the capital city Willemstad.

Germany

Florian Wirtz sported Germany’s new kit. | Courtesy of adidas

This kit has diagonal chevrons that create repeating shapes. The blue color is a nod to the nation’s training attire worn in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Japan

Japan’s kit has colorful pin stripes. | Courtesy of adidas

Japan’s striped kit features 12 distinct colors used together to represent the nation’s unity and bond. There are 11 faded stripes to represent the 11 players on the pitch.

Mexico

Santi Gimenez sported Mexico’s new kit. | Courtesy of adidas

Mexico’s kit has a subtle grey graphic, reflecting traditional Grecas patterns found on Mexican architecture and art.

Qatar

Qatar’s away kit is a clean white color. | Courtesy of adidas

The white jersey has a subtle, grey wave-like pattern to represent the country’s desert sand dunes.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also has a clean white look. | Courtesy of adidas

Saudi Arabia’ kit has notes of a weaving pattern similar to that of Saudi traditional garments, paying tribute to the country’s fashion.

Scotland

Ryan Christie donned Scotland’s new look. | Courtesy of adidas

Scotland’s kit introduces reddish tones, a nod to many of Scotland’s former, classic kits. The purple pinstripes create a sleek look.

South Africa

Thalente Mbatha sports South Africa’s away kit. | Courtesy of adidas

South Africa’s kit exudes elegance with the gold accents. The green and gold combination is also one deeply rooted in the nation’s sports identity.

Spain

Alejandro Grimaldo poses in Spain’s new away kit. | Courtesy of adidas

The intricate patterning on the base of Spain’s kit takes inspiration from the drawings and written words of Spain’s classic books and manuscripts, reflecting the nation’s literary history. The off-white color resembles the page of a book.

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