Remembering Every MLS Match Ball As League Announces 2026 Edition

Four companies have produced MLS match balls since the league’s 1996 debut.

Ben Steiner

MLS match balls have been manufactured by adidas since 2006. / Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images, MLS

Major League Soccer unveiled the match ball for the 2026 MLS season, the last of which in the current calendar before the league switches to align with European schedules from 2027 onwards. 

Manufactured by adidas, the ball features a design that displays the GPS coordinates of all 30 MLS stadiums, with the wave design representing the handles on the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy awarded to the MLS Cup champions. The sublimated designs also include the MLS logo alongside stars and maple leaves, representing the United States and Canada with a red, white and blue design, a nod to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 ball is the 20th MLS match ball designed by adidas, which has provided the league with balls since 2006. At the same time, the company also manufactures kits for all 30 teams. Mitre, Kappa and Puma previously made MLS balls before the current adidas deal. 

With the new ball unveiled, Sports Illustrated takes a blast through the past at the former MLS match balls. 

2026

MLS matchball
Adidas unveiled the 2026 MLS match ball on Jan. 2. / Courtesy of MLS

The newest match ball brings a similar look to past eras for what is expected to be one of the league’s most popular seasons; MLS hopes to garner a viewership boost given the momentum surrounding the 2026 World Cup. Like past balls, it features nods to both the U.S. and Canada.

2025

MLS
MLS paid tribute to the league's 30th season with the 2025 match ball. / Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Inter Miami
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Philadelphia Union

Honoring the league’s 30th season, the 2025 MLS match ball harkened back to the colors of the inaugural MLS ball and logo, while incorporating details from previous MLS balls manufactured by the German sportswear giants.

2024

MLS matchball
The 2024 MLS match ball helped mark 30 years since the 1994 FIFA World Cup. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
  • MLS Cup winners: LA Galaxy
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Inter Miami

The 2024 MLS match ball saw flashy, neon colors as a throwback to the bright lights of the 1994 FIFA World Cup on American soil, which sparked the creation of MLS in 1993. Through the years that followed, teams took on bright looks, denim kits and other fashion choices largely reserved for the 1980s and 1990s.

2023

MLs match ball
The 2023 MLS match ball was one of the most colorful. / Courtesy of MLS
  • MLS Cup winners: FC Cincinnati
  • Supporters' Shield winners: Columbus Crew

The 2023 MLS match ball was one of the more colorful pieces in recent history, inspired by music from the league’s 29 clubs, featuring several American and Canadian icons.

2022

MLS
The 2022 MLS match ball featured the national flowers of the U.S. and Canada. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
  • MLS Cup winners: LAFC
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: LAFC

The 2022 match ball featured intricate designs, including a rose as the national flower of the United States and the bunchberry as the national flower of Canada. The detailed design paid tribute to the over 800 players in MLS, one of the world’s most diverse professional sports leagues.

2021

MLS
The 2021 MLS matchball led the way as fans returned to stadiums after COVID-19. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
  • MLS Cup winners: New York City FC
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: New England Revolution

One of the few balls coined with its own name, the 2021 MLS match ball, the Nativo 2021 featured a timeless design with the league’s red, white and blue color scheme, as well as stars, stripes and several maple leaves to represent the 27 teams competing in that season.

2020

MLS
The 2020 MLS match ball was used in the COVID-19 MLS is Back bubble tournament in Orlando. / Abbie Parr/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Columbus Crew
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Philadelphia Union

The 2020 MLS season didn’t go to plan given the COVID-19 pandemic. The match ball, despite the thrilling design, mostly saw use in front of empty stands at the 2020 MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, before teams returned to empty stadiums for the rest of the season.

2019

MLS
The 2019 MLS ball was one of the most creative in league history. / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Seattle Sounders
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: LAFC

One of the few MLS match balls that did not feature white as a primary color, the 2019 MLS Nativo Questra is one of several that took inspiration from the 1994 World Cup. It also includes the colors of the league’s two primary countries.

2018

MLS
The 2018 MLS ball came as a nod to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. / Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Atlanta United
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Red Bull New York

The 2018 adidas Nativo match ball featured a similar design to what was to be seen at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. It was dubbed the Telstar, the latest edition of a famed line of World Cup balls. Atlanta United won MLS that year, while France won the World Cup.

2017

MLS
The 2017 MLS match ball had full color imagery of the Canadian and American flags. / Courtesy of MLS
  • MLS Cup winners: Toronto FC
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Toronto FC

Who needs minimalistic designs when you can just put the flags on the match ball? That’s what adidas and MLS did in 2017, with full color imagery of the Canadian and American flags sprawled across the ball.

2016

MLS
The 2016 MLS match balls featured the Canadian and American flags intertwined. / Claus Andersen/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Seattle Sounders
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: FC Dallas

One of several MLS balls from the adidas Nativo line, the 2016 MLS ball saw reverse colors for the American and Canadian flags dotted across the ball. The ball marked 10 years of adidas manufacturing MLS match balls.

2015

MLS
The 2015 MLS season featured global legends like David Villa and Andrea Pirlo. / Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Portland Timbers
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Red Bull New York

Spanish soccer legend David Villa led the brand launch for the 2015 MLS match ball and the initial announcement likened its play to the 2014 World Cup match ball. Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller clashed in that tournament before meeting again in the 2025 MLS Cup final.

2014

MLS
The 2014 MLS match balls were nearly identical to the 2014 World Cup ball. / John Geliebter-Imagn Images
  • MLS Cup winners: LA Galaxy
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Seattle Sounders

The 2014 MLS match ball was the last before the Nativo line, featuring the adidas Prime 3 in a red-and-white look with swirling designs across the ball. Despite being named differently, it used the same Brazuca design as the 2014 World Cup ball. It was also the last ball with the original MLS logo.

2013

MLS
The 2013 MLS match ball was the last to feature a full-color original logo. / Derek Leung/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: Sporting Kansas City
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: Red Bull New York

The 2013 MLS match ball was the last to feature a full-color logo from the previous era of MLS, before the league announced a full rebrand for the 2015 season. Featuring a smooth, thermally-bonded construction, the ball was modeled after the 2012 Euro ball, the latest edition of the famed adidas Tango line.

2012

MLS
The 2012 MLS match ball looked nearly the same as the UEFA Euro 2012 ball. / Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
  • MLS Cup winners: LA Galaxy
  • Supporters’ Shield winners: San Jose Earthquakes

The 2012 MLS match ball was the MLS edition of the adidas Tango 12, as used at Euro 2012. The only differences between the two balls were the printed designs, which largely carried over to the 2013 MLS ball as well.

2010 and 2011

MLS
The 2011 MLS match ball was the adidas Jabulani, used at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. / Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
  • 2010, 2011 MLS Cup winners: Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy
  • 2010, 2011 Supporters’ Shield winners: LA Galaxy, LA Galaxy

The first season to feature more than one Canadian team, with the introduction of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, saw the 2011 MLS match ball continue to use the adidas Jabulani. It was also seen at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where it became known for its unpredictable flight patterns.

The same ball was used in 2010 and 2011.

2008 and 2009

MLS
MLS continued with the TeamGeist model, upgrading to adidas TeamGeist 2 in 2008 and 2009. / Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images
  • 2008, 2009 MLS Cup winners: Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake
  • 2008, 2009 Supporters’ Shield winners: Columbus Crew, Columbus Crew

The 2008 and 2009 MLS seasons featured the same match balls, with the Teamgeist 2 taking center stage after its initial design for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, a model previously used by MLS as well.

2006 and 2007

MLS
The 2006 and 2007 balls were identical to the ones used at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. / Steve Grayson/MLS/Getty Images
  • 2006, 2007 MLS Cup winners: Houston Dynamo, Houston Dynamo
  • 2006, 2007 Supporters’ Shield winners: D.C. United, D.C. United

Using the TeamGeist model, the same ball used at the 2006 World Cup, the second decade of MLS got off to a strong start as D.C. United picked up two back-to-back Supporters’ Shields and the Houston Dynamo won back-to-back MLS Cup titles with the first balls made by adidas.

2005

MLS
The 2005 MLS ball from Puma was strikingly similar to their 2003 and 2004 edition. / Steve Grayson/MLS/Getty Images
  • 2005 MLS Cup winners: LA Galaxy
  • 2005 Supporters’ Shield winners: San Jose Earthquakes

The era before MLS and adidas’s partnerships on MLS match balls saw the American top-flight equipped by another German sportswear giant, as Puma made the balls from 2003 to 2005. The 2005 ball was also the last to use the traditional hexagonal panels.

2003 and 2004

MLS
Puma made the MLS match balls before the switch to adidas. / STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
  • 2003, 2004 MLS Cup winners: San Jose Earthquakes, D.C. United
  • 2003, 2004 Supporters’ Shield winners: Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew

The 2003 and 2004 match ball was the first of the Puma era of MLS balls and represented a rocky time in the space for MLS, being the third supplier in three seasons to lay claim to the top division in the U.S. These balls featured the hexagonal design, as well as the MLS All-Star Game logo in some special editions.

2001 and 2002

MLS
The 2001 and 2002 MLS ball was the only one manufactured by Kappa. / Eliot Schechter/Allsport/Getty Images
  • 2001, 2002 MLS Cup winners: San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
  • 2001, 2002 Supporters’ Shield winners: Miami Fusion, LA Galaxy

Italian sportswear company, Kappa had a brief two-year spell as the official match ball supplier of MLS. Their balls saw a gradient design on some hexagonal panels and a prominent league logo in the center.

1996 to 2000

MLS
The first-ever MLS match ball from the inaugural game between D.C. United and the San JOse Clash / Courtesy of MLS
  • 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 MLS Cup winners: D.C. United, D.C. United, Chicago Fire, D.C. United, Kansas City Wizards
  • 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Supporters’ Shield winners: Tampa Bay Mutiny, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Kansas City Wizards

The first five years of MLS saw balls manufactured by Mitre, an English company that continues to supply balls to some competitions around the globe in 2026. The first balls set the color tone for many that followed, while featuring a revolutionary non-hexagonal design.

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

