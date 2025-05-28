Rio Ferdinand Quits TNT Sports Role, Opens Up on ‘Difficult Decision’
Rio Ferdinand has announced he’ll be leaving TNT Sports after the conclusion of Saturday’s Champions League final.
Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles during a hugely successful spell at Manchester United, has spent a decade as a pundit after hanging up his boots, but says he’s made the “difficult decision” to step away in order to focus on other business interests.
“After 10 incredible years. I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League final,” the 46-year-old posted. “Since retiring from football it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sports and TNT Sports.
“I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen, but has been essential to our success.
“To everyone at TNT Sports, we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday, and for now all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals. The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to following its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead.
“Lastly, I would like to thank my family and my management company New Era for their ongoing support. They have supported me to travel all over the Europe all over Europe, following the best players and watching the best matches. For a football fan like me, it's been a dream come true.
“As I turn the page to the next chapter. I carry with me countless memories I'm excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests.
“I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities. Thank you once again for everything.”