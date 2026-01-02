Road to World Cup 2026: Five USMNT Hopefuls Aiming to Impress This Weekend
The 2026 World Cup is officially this year, meaning there’s very little time for players on the fringes of the U.S. men’s national team to play their way onto Mauricio Pochettino’s roster.
Several American players have likely locked their spot in the Argentine’s 26-strong pool thanks to a stellar 2025, but others need to use the second half of the 2025–26 campaign to pick up their form and make themself impossible to overlook.
Those competing in MLS, meanwhile. will be using the off-season as a prime opportunity to rest and recover, before exploding back into life as the USMNT look to blitz through the group stage and do some serious damage in the backend of the tournament.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s look at five players who have a great opportunity to show Pochettino what they can do this weekend.
5. George Campbell
Fixture: Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Date and Time: Monday, Jan. 5 - 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Channel: Paramount+
George Campbell is enjoying his first season in the EFL Championship after leaving CF Montréal for West Brom in the summer. The 24-year-old center back has quickly settled in overseas and has made 19 league appearances so far.
This weekend sees Campbell back on the pitch for the second time this calendar year—West Brom lost to Swansea on New Year’s Day—but he’ll hope to draw inspiration from his performances in the Baggies’ previous game. He scored his first goal in a 2-1 win over QPR, and also won eight duels while recovering possession five times.
The USMNT have good depth at center back but a decent run of form could put Campbell firmly in Pochettino’s thoughts.
4. Tanner Tessmann
Fixture: Monaco vs. Lyon
Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 3 - 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT
Channel: Fanatiz USA, FuboTV, beIN Sports Connect
Tanner Tessman cracked the USMNT roster for the fall friendlies, but wasn't a consistent presence throughout 2025. He showed well in the three wins and one draw against Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay—and he's translated that into a good first half of 2025–26 with Lyon.
While the 24-year-old may not be a lock for the World Cup squad yet, he's on the right track, serving as a regular defensive midfield presence for the Ligue 1 giants.
This weekend likely sees him line up against Folarin Balogun as fifth-place Lyon visits ninth-place Monaco, returning return to action for the first time since a win in the Coupe de France Round of 64 on Dec. 21.
3. Yunus Musah
Fixture: Atalanta vs. AS Roma
Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 3 - 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
Channel: Paramount+, FuboTV, DAZN USA, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports App, CBS Sports Golazo
Yunus Musah looked like an initial lock for the USMNT’s World Cup squad a year ago, but 2025 didn’t quite go to plan. He struggled at the Concacaf Nations League, and his move from AC Milan to Atalanta for more playing time hasn’t paid off—he’s started just two of Atalanta’s 17 Serie A matches this season, appearing in a further seven from the bench.
Sitting 10th in the table, Atalanta hosts AS Roma this week, with Musah looking to build on the 45 minutes he played in the most recent match, a 1–0 loss to table-topping Inter Milan. However, that performance saw him produce five passes into the final third and make three recoveries.
While he may not be in the starting lineup, any minutes against title-contending Roma will be a good test as his side chase the last European spot, currently held by Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
2. Patrick Agyemang
Fixture: Derby County vs. Wrexham
Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT
Channel: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, FuboTV
Getting a gig up front for the USMNT at the World Cup is not going to be easy for Patrick Agyemang. In truth, getting a spot on the roster will be a big ask.
But the star of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup can at least draw comfort from the fact that Pochettino has experimented with playing a 3-5-2 formation, potentially meaning more on-field minutes for an out and out striker.
He’s been in okay form for Championship side Derby County, scoring six goals in 21 appearance this season, and recently bagged a brace against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday. Now, he must take the opportunity to show what he can do when Derby take on Wrexham—a game that is of significantly higher profile because of the achievements of the Hollywood-backed club.
1. Brenden Aaronson
Fixture: Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 4 - 7:30 a.m. E.T. / 4:30 a.m. PT
Channel: USA Network, NBC Sports App
Playing some of his best soccer in recent years, Brenden Aaronson is nearing a lock for the USMNT, even if his recent international performances have been relatively underwhelming.
After helping to orchestrate a 12-pass buildup for one of Leeds' best goals of the season en route to a 1–1 draw with Sunderland to end 2025, Aaronson played 70 minutes in a scoreless New Year's Day draw with champions Liverpool.
He’s played primarily as an attacking midfielder—a position that the USMNT have good depth at—but some of his best moments have come out on the right flank. There’s no better way for Aaronson to continue showing what he’s made of than by helping to down Leeds’ big rivals Manchester United on Sunday—doing so will help drag his team further away from the relegation zone in a league Pochettino is known to be in love with.