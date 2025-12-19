SI

Road to World Cup 2026: Five USMNT Players to Watch This Weekend

Mauricio Pochettino’s radar will again be switched on to how his stars fare.

Ben Steiner

Malik Tillman has one final outing ahead of him in 2025.
Malik Tillman has one final outing ahead of him in 2025. / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

There would be few gifts better for American soccer fans holiday this season than some strong end of year form from some of the U.S. men's national team best players.

While some USMNT staff and players will make their way home for the holidays, others are playing through grueling parts of their schedule, like Christian Pulisic, who played on Thursday in AC Milan's Italian Super Cup loss to Napoli in Saudi Arabia.

There's plenty left this weekend, though, even if Pulisic's Rossoneri have the time off and the Americans in the Bundesliga take on their final stretch before the league's winter break.

Here, Sports Illustrated highlights the five USMNT players to watch in this weekend's action.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

5. Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty
Auston Trusty's Celtic FC have lost four straight games and the American will need a standout performance to turn the Scottish giant's fortunes. / Alan Harvey/SNS Group/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs. Aberdeen
Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 21—10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT
Channel: Celtic TV

It is trying times for Celtic at the moment, having lost four straight matches for the first time since the 1970s—all under new manager Wilfried Nancy, who came to the club after a successful spell with MLS side Columbus Crew.

Trusty has continued to play regular minutes under Nancy and has all season, but will also be needed to elevate the club's standing in the Scottish Premiership. At the same time, a good performance from Trusty could be critical in helping Nancy retain the role, with reports of his potential sacking less than three weeks in the job creating plenty of noise.

4. Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest
Sergiño Dest has started all 15 of PSV's matches in the Dutch top flight. / Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fixture: FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven
Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 21—6:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 a.m. PT
Channel: ESPN Select, fuboTV

PSV Eindhoven are playing some must-watch soccer from a USMNT perspective at the moment, with both Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi enjoying spells of good form.

Dest, who missed significant time earlier in the year due to injury, has been a regular starter at right back over the last several months, with 15 starts in as many matches. He enters Sunday's clash against FC Utrecht after a skillful assist in a 4–3 win over Heracles.

Once you're tuned in to see Dest, you won't miss Pepi either, as he has six goals in 13 Eredivisie matches and nine in 20 games across all competitions.

3. Chris Richards

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Chris Richards is a key part of Crystal Palace and the USMNT. / Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 20—3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Channel: USA Network, NBC Sports App

Chris Richards has been among the best American players in 2025, fully establishing himself as a star center back with the USMNT and Crystal Palace. This week, he matches up with a fellow American, Brendan Aaronson, who could be a starter for Leeds United.

The USMNT star will hope to lead the Eagles to a clean sheet and victory heading into the holiday week, with the club sitting tied on points with Manchester United for fifth in the table, holding onto a UEFA Europa League position. A win, however, could push them into the top four and the Champions League spots.

dark. Next. USMNT Best XI World Cup. Predicting USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Best XI

2. Malik Tillman

Fixture: RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 20—12:30 p.m. E.T / 9:30 a.m. PT
Channel: ESPN Select, fuboTV

Malik Tillman will play his final game of a formative 2025 calendar year as Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Leipzig to close out the first part of the Bundesliga campaign.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder got off to a rough start with the German side, but he and the club have found form in the final months of the year. They enter the matchup with three wins in their last five, including last week's victory over FC Köln in the Rhine Derby.

Tillman, who has three goals in 10 games, could also be in for a more elevated role with the USMNT heading into the March international window, depending on how Pochettino adapts to Tyler Adams' injury in midfield.

1. Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie, Juventus
Weston McKennie's Juventus can put pressure on the UEFA Champipons League spots in Saturday's matchup against AS Roma. / Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fixture: Juventus vs. Roma
Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 20—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
Channel: Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports

Weston McKennie has been enjoying some of the best soccer of his career and is playing high-stakes minutes for Juventus as they fight to remain in contention for Champions League places, which are awarded to the top four finishers in Serie A.

McKennie, 27, has primarily played wide this season and has two goals in Champions League action, while still searching for his first in Serie A after 10 appearances.

This week sees Juventus take on Roma in a clash of Serie A giants, with the Bianconeri sitting fifth in the league on 26 points, four adrift of their weekend opponents.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer