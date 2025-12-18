SI

AC Milan Reach Christian Pulisic Transfer Verdict Amid Premier League Links—Report

The American star has yet to ink a contract extension with the Rossoneri.

Amanda Langell

Christian Pulisic has scored nine goals for AC Milan this season.
Christian Pulisic has scored nine goals for AC Milan this season. / Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

Despite mounting interest from the Premier League for U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic, AC Milan have reportedly shut down any potential transfer for the “untouchable” player.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just six months away, Pulisic is in the best form of his career. The 27-year-old is second in the Serie A Golden Boot race and has 11 goal contributions in just 14 appearances for the Rossoneri this season.

Pulisic, whose current contract expires in June 2027, has been in negotiations with Milan for an extension for the better part of 2025. The two parties have not settled on a new deal, though, leaving the door open for other clubs to fight for the American’s signature.

Yet Fabrizio Romano told the Men in Blazers podcast that there are “zero” concrete contacts or negotiations between any Premier League side and Pulisic. Milan view the forward as “the player at the moment,” one that is “untouchable.”

The USMNT captain was recently linked with a sensational move to Manchester United three years after he bid farewell to Chelsea. Pulisic made 145 appearances for Blues, becoming the first American to play in and then win a Champions League final during his time with the club.

Pulisic also reportedly had interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, but he passed up on the potential transfer and offer to play with Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of staying with Milan.

Milan Searching for ‘Solution’ to Stalled Contract Negotiations

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic was honored as Man of the Match for his brace against Torino. / Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

It goes without saying that the best way for Milan to keep clubs from circling Pulisic is to lock him down with a new contract. The ex-Chelsea man previously expressed his desire to stay with the Rossoneri, especially now that the club is the fight for the Italian crown this season.

“I expect Milan to return back to the table very soon and to try and offer him a better deal and to find a solution,” Romano said.

A new deal for Pulisic would undoubtedly come with a significant pay raise given his blistering form since he made the move to Milan in 2023. The USMNT captain has found the back of the net 42 times in 115 appearances for the Italian outfit, and helped the team win last season’s Italian Super Cup for the first time since 2016.

Solidifying his future with the Rossoneri would be one less distraction for Pulisic ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to lead the Stars and Stripes to glory on home soil.

