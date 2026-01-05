Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Ranked
2026 is here and so too is the World Cup year, making the next few months all more important for American players across the globe.
While several leagues, including the American-heavy Bundesliga and Eredivisie, have yet to resume from their winter breaks, others are already in full stride in the new year, with some U.S. men’s national team players already having played two games since the calendar flipped.
It was a memorable weekend in Europe for American players, with important goals, milestone-moments and defensive masterclasses taking center stage. Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top four performances of the week from Mauricio Pochettino’s players across the globe.
4. George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion)
West Bromwich Albion’s George Campbell is putting himself in contention for a USMNT role at some point in 2026, even if it may not be for the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately for the American center back, he is impressing in an area of depth.
None of that, however, takes away from his impressive week, which saw him score off a set piece in a 2–1 midweek win over QPR and play a full 90 minutes in a 1–0 loss to Swansea City.
The match against Swansea saw him shift to an unusual right back position, but he continued to deliver, getting more involved in the attack with a pair of shots and three passes into the final third.
The 24-year-old is in a spell of good form. Could it be enough to attract Mauricio Pochettino’s eye in the lead up to the World Cup?
3. Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Antonee Robinson continued to play heavy minutes for Fulham on the weekend, going the full 90 in a blockbuster 2–2 draw with Liverpool, which featured a goal for either side in second-half stoppage time.
The 28-year-old continues to show his tenacity in getting involved in the attack, a good sign for the back three or back five the USMNT is likely to play. Robinson had two passes into the final third, created a chance and chipped in with six defensive contributions, often matched up against Dominik Szoboszlai down the wing.
The match was the sixth straight game that saw him play all 90 minutes, after only having a single previous substitute appearance in his return to Premier League action on Sept. 28.
2. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
Brenden Aaronson is playing some of the best soccer of his career right now for Leeds United and brought his goal tally on the season to three with a strike in a 1–1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.
The goal marked his third goal contribution in the last six matches, after picking up an assist on a stellar team goal against Sunderland and his first helper of the productive run in a 3–3 draw with Liverpool on Dec. 6.
On Sunday, he bolted up the pitch before sprinting between Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro and finishing his shot past Senne Lemmens between the sticks.
“I was kind of just running in behind to see if I could get lucky and sometimes you have to take a chance,” Aaronson said postgame. “The ball came to me. I think that the center back didn't know that I was going to be running off his shoulder like that. I had a good touch, and then it’s just about putting the shot on target.”
While he has nine goals in 56 USMNT caps and has not played consistently at the international level as of late, Aaronson is nearing a spot on the World Cup roster and a potential starting role if he keeps up his current form.
1. Weston McKennie (Juventus)
Weston McKennie is proving an invaluable piece for Juventus and started 2026 on the best personal note possible, with his first Serie A goal of the season in a 1–1 draw with Lecce on Saturday.
Making his 205th appearance for the club, the 27-year-old took on a more attacking role than usual, playing in his eighth position this season under manager Luciano Spalletti’s versatile demands.
While the Bianconeri will rue a missed penalty from Jonathan David, McKennie’s performance was promising. In addition to his goal, he created three chances and had two shots.
Riding a wave of form with five goal contributions across his last nine games in all competitions, McKennie will look to lead fourth-place Juventus to a win in their next match against 10th-place Sassuolo on Tuesday.