Robert Lewandowski’s Dream Home Debut Brings Hope of Repeating Lionel Messi Feat

Ever since the departure of 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2019, the Chicago Fire have waited on a bona fide European superstar to stun the crowds in the Windy City—finally, they have him: Robert Lewandowski.

After missing out on his home debut last month and having played twice on the road in losses to Inter Miami and New York City FC, Lewandowski finally got a chance to play in front of the Soldier Field faithful on Saturday and didn’t disappoint in a 2–1 win over Charlotte FC.

The 37-year-old striker scored his first MLS goal in the 20th minute after the Fire had already conceded just two minutes before. Jonathan Bamba played the ball over the top to MLS All-Star Philip Zinckernagel before the ball landed perfectly at Lewandowski’s right foot for a smashing finish past Kristijan Kahlina from distance.

Putting on a show for the Fire fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iWnJFI4rta — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 2, 2026

With ample excitement around his first goal already in his third appearance, the Polish star made sure to send fans home in even better spirits, offering a tidy finish from close range in the 68th minute, after a strong linkup between Andrew Gutman and Robin Lod.

Backed by a strong showing from Chris Brady, the U.S. men’s national team’s third-choice goalkeeper at this summer’s World Cup, the Fire went on to secure their first win since May and first after selling MLS leading goalscorer Hugo Cuypers to Liga MX’s CF Monterrey, in a move that made Lewandowski the defining point of the attack.

“Every time I go to a new club, I’m waiting for the first goal,” Lewandowski told Apple TV after the match. “It’s important for me to show that I’m here, to score the goal and for us to win the game. I think it makes the next step a little bit easier—for the team and also for me.

“I’m really happy to be here. I enjoy every day: the lifestyle, the club and the organization. Everything is really at a top level. I cannot say one bad word about the club, and I’m very impressed that everything is working very well, both on and off the pitch.”

Lewandowski brace in his home debut! 😤



Chicago leads 2-1. pic.twitter.com/CBEV7skTYT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2026

With the performance, Lewandowski became just the fourth player to score a brace on his Fire home debut, joining Frank Klopas in 1998, as well as Andy Herron and Tomasz Frankowski, who did so in 2008.

“It feels really good,” Zinckernagel told reporters. “We still have to understand and learn how Lewandowski moves, his behavior on the pitch, and what he likes and all that stuff. But it was just a matter of time before he kept going. The understanding is getting better and better.”

Navigating the Lewandowski Shift

Robert Lewandowski (center) has started to gel with his Chicago Fire teammates. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After selling a 29-year-old Cuypers in favor of Lewandowski, questions arose about whether Chicago had made the right decision to contend this season and through the next several years, with Lewandowski entering the twilight of his career.

And it took a few games of adaptation for manager Gregg Berhalter to shift his system to benefit Lewandowski, who plays in a very different way from Cuypers’s unrelenting and dynamic goalscoring abilities.

“You can tell we’re a team that’s still trying to figure everything out,” Berhalter said. “That’s what I saw on the field. But what we have figured out is the mentality and the effort. And that’s really important.

“There’s still some positioning stuff we need to work on. There are some balls into the box that we need to keep playing. There are some runs behind the backline that we need to keep working on. The defensive shape could be more closed, preventing central access, but that’s going to come.”

Leagues Cup Provides a Chance at Silverware

Robert Lewandowski is in search of early silverware with Chicago. | Omar Vega/MLS/Getty Images

The last time a famed former Barcelona player joined MLS in the summer, he went on to win the 2023 Leagues Cup. Of course, Lewandowski isn’t at the same level as Lionel Messi, but he will attempt to lead Chicago to the trophy, as Messi did in the first weeks after joining Inter Miami as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

With a select 18 MLS clubs and all 18 Liga MX sides, the Fire will look to win the club’s first silverware since the 2006 U.S. Open Cup and will take on Necaxa, Santos Laguna and titans Cruz Azul in the first round, aiming to be among the top four MLS teams in the cross-league play to qualify for the knockout stages.

“It’s a really good feeling going into the kind of break of what Leagues Cup is going to be,” said defender Joel Waterman. “Hopefully we can continue that momentum into the cup, because we want to win that, and also the rest of the season.”

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