‘Reality Check’—Robert Lewandowski Snubbed by European League Champions

Porto president André Villas-Boas delivered what he described as a “reality check” by bluntly rebuffing rumors regarding a potential approach for Barcelona star forward Robert Lewandowski.

The freshly crowned Portuguese champions are one of several clubs to have been linked with the prolific Polish striker as he teeters towards free agency at the end of June. However, Villas-Boas put a swift halt to that particular vein of speculation when confronted with these whispers.

“Obviously, as you can imagine, the financial costs of a player of that caliber are beyond FC Porto’s reach,” the president explained to assembled media. “That is the first thing that seems clear to me.”

Part of Porto’s appeal was the Polish enclave forming at the Portuguese giants. “We have three Poles on the team, which is our main attraction right now,” Villas-Boas conceded, “but a player like Lewandowski is completely beyond FC Porto’s financial means.”

With no fresh terms from Barcelona anywhere near the table, Lewandowski will have to look beyond Iberia for his next destination. All signs are pointing towards the other side of the Atlantic.

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Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona claim a second successive La Liga title. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Porto never entered the race for Lewandowski due to the financial implications of signing one of La Liga’s top earners. There are no such restrictions for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, which is “fully convinced” of securing a deal for the veteran forward.

Al Hilal have been credited with making a “staggering offer” to far exceed the $23.4 million (€20 million) annual salary supposedly put forward by MLS franchise Chicago Fire, per SPORT. Another unnamed Saudi club is also thought to be circling with intent and even though no agreements have been struck, there is newfound confidence that Lewandowski will move east rather than west this summer.

The 37-year-old is expected to wait until every proposal has been submitted before deciding his next move. Beyond the financial aspect, the standard of living for his family is thought to be a foremost concern. The report points out that Saudi Arabia is far closer to Europe than Chicago and has a less drastic time difference.

Lewandowski recently admitted that he would be willing to “go to an inferior league,” which many assumed to mean a switch to MLS. Chicago Fire have been open in their interest of the legendary goalscorer but Lewandowski could very well have been referring to the Saudi top flight (even if Cristiano Ronaldo would strongly debate that description).

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