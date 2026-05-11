Robert Lewandowski Drops Huge MLS Hint, Reveals Stance on Retirement

Robert Lewandowski is celebrating his third La Liga title in four seasons with Barcelona, but the all-time great striker fueled speculation about his potential move to MLS, saying he’s “considering” his options as his contract with the Catalans nears its end.

Lewandowski played the final 13 minutes in Barcelona’s 2–0 win over Real Madrid that made them La Liga champions. Following the game, the veteran striker spoke to Polish outlet Eleven Sports, and made some telling revelations about his future.

“There might be an option to go to an inferior league,” Lewandowski said, potentially referring to MLS, via SPORT. “I’m almost 38, but I feel good physically, so I’m considering it. I have to consider the possibility that it might be time to play more freely and enjoy life. Maybe that option arises, and I’m not ruling it out.

“What will I do come the fall? I don’t know. I just found out that I have 51 days left on my contract, so I still have time. I’ll listen to a few more offers and then make a decision.”

Chicago Fire Confirm Robert Lewandowski Interest

Robert Lewandowski is nearing another 20-goal season. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lewandowski’s words come only a few days after Chicago Fire sporting director, Gregg Broughton, gave an interview with talkSPORT, confirming the longstanding interest the club and MLS in general have in the legendary Pole.

“Robert [Lewandowski] is a player that the MLS as a league is interested in,” Broughton said. “Don’t forget that the players within the MLS, and this is something unique about the league, is the players are owned by the league rather than the clubs themselves.

“So, we’ve put our interest forward in terms of trying to bring a player of that caliber to Chicago Fire. Again, Robert is still a Barcelona player and it wouldn’t be the right thing for me to do to talk about a player who’s under contract at another club.”

Some reports already have speculated that Chicago are aiming to lure Lewandowski with a salary that makes him one of the highest earners in MLS. Elsewhere, AC Milan and other Serie A teams have also been linked with the soon-to-be 38-year-old.

Barcelona are also interested in keeping Lewandowski but with a significantly reduced salary and role, something the striker has reportedly been unwilling to accept.

One thing that’s out of the question, though, is Lewandowski calling it quits after this season.

Lewandowski Dismisses Retirement Amid Uncertain Future

Robert Lewandowski scored crucial goals for Barcelona this season. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

In his interview with Eleven Sports, Lewandowski also dismissed the possibility of retirement.

Fellow Pole, Wojciech Szczęsny, sarcastically said recently that Lewandowski should retire and then study potential offers, alluding to his own temporary retirement before signing with Barcelona as a free agent in Sept. 2024.

When asked about that possibility, Lewandowski shut down any retirement talk.

“You know how Wojciech [Szczęsny] is,” Lewandowski said. “It’s not like I wake up and something hurts. I appreciate where I am, and I’m enjoying it. We’ll see what comes next, but what’s clear is that I’m going to continue playing.”

With that settled, where Lewandowski plays next season will continue to be a hot topic of discussion in the coming weeks.

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