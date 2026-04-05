Rodri or Enzo Fernandez: Who Should Real Madrid Sign?

How aggressive Real Madrid are in rebuilding in midfield this summer may well depend on the extent of their success during the remaining weeks of the season.

Seven points back in the La Liga title race, embarrassed in the Copa del Rey and cruelly beaten in the Spanish Super Cup, there’s a real chance Madrid end the 2025–26 season without a single piece of silverware to brag about (again)—an unfathomable thought for proud president Florentino Pérez.

Of course, the old faithful remains up for grabs, and their dismantling of Manchester City in the round of 16 provided further proof that they can never be counted out in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

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No matter how the remainder of their continental campaign plays out, midfield still requires rejuvenation. The club needs to target adequate replacement(s) for a pair of stalwarts who departed Madrid in back-to-back summers.

Fortunately, an array of standout midfielders have publicly dished out "come get me" pleas, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Manchester City’s Rodri the two most notable so far.

Here‘s an assessment of which of the aforementioned midfielders Madrid should prioritize.

Which Midfield Profile Do Real Madrid Need More?

Madrid haven’t yet replaced two departed legends. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s transfer policy has seldom been predicated on tactical fits and desperate needs, with one’s lofty prestige seemingly all-important in garnering interest from Los Blancos.

They may no longer be in the ’Galácticos’ era, but Madrid will seldom say no to a big name. The rest, including the signing’s role within a typically laissez faire tactical framework, will figure itself out later.

However, there’s a reason why Madrid have endured a rather difficult couple of years. The departures of Toni Kroos and Luke Modrić in successive summer left enormous voids in the midfield, and Madrid’s inability to control matches, or at least take the sting out of them, through serene periods of possession has undoubtedly contributed to some of their issues.

The twilight iterations of Kroos and Modrić were ever so effective at offering tranquility during times of chaos. They’ve missed that sorely, and Rodri and Fernández are both capable of offering at least a semblance of what Kroos and Modrić provided.

The Argentine has shone as a box-crasher in the Premier League, but has the tools to assert himself in a deeper role outside England. He’s a superb passer over long distances, but he requires plenty of support out of possession not to be exposed defensively. Fernández, in short, is not a good athlete.

Rodri is undoubtedly the more complete midfielder. He’s one of just 45 players in soccer history to lay hands on a Ballon d’Or trophy. At his best, the Spaniard is an all-encompassing holder who dominates the center of the pitch. Rodri’s physically imposing, incredibly astute and calm in the face of pressure. He’s perhaps not as swashbuckling as Fernández as a passer, but Rodri is a deft distributor in and around the penalty area when City pen the opposition in.

The four-time Premier League champion could almost single-handedly evolve Madrid from a ‘moments’ team to one capable of dominating Europe’s best, with opponents chasing shadows for large swathes of matches. Fernández could thrive alongside the blossoming Aurélien Tchouameni, but Rodri is the dream midfield transfer. He’s exactly what they’re missing.

Price

Pep Guardiola has said he won’t stand in Rodri’s way if Madrid make a move. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rodri is the superior player and would cost Real Madrid an awful lot less. It shouldn’t be too much hassle to bring him in, either, given that Pep Guardiola has said he won’t stand in his compatriot’s way if he wants to return to Madrid—City rarely do in such circumstances.

The Manchester club, of course, signed Rodri from Real’s cross city rivals Atléti in 2019.

Guardiola isn’t keen on keeping discontent players around, as proved by João Cancelo’s sudden and hugely surprising exit in January 2023. While City are believed to be working on an extension for Rodri, Madrid could prise the lynchpin away for a bargain price this summer, given that he’d only have year left on his current deal.

On the contrary, Fernández signed a ludicrous contract with Chelsea upon his record-breaking arrival that runs until 2032. The Argentine has publicly questioned his future at Chelsea, leading to a two-game suspension, but the Blues are adamant they won’t let their No. 8 leave anytime soon.

For Madrid to sign the World Cup winner, it’d certainly take an offer that exceeds the $132.7 million that Chelsea paid for him in January 2023.

As noted, Fernández has come of age in west London in a box-crashing role, and is capable of emerging as the midfield controller Madrid require. But he’s not worth the likely hassle that might come with trying to convince Chelsea to change their stance.

Longevity

Fernández has stayed relatively injury free. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rodri’s 2025–26 campaign has been one of rustiness, having recovered at the backend of last season from an ACL tear suffered in September 2024.

The imperious consistency that defined his run to the 2024 Ballon d’Or hasn’t yet returned, but in recent weeks Rodri has rediscovered a level of performance getting closer to his apex in Manchester.

At 29, Rodri may be peaking, and some may question whether his significant knee injury will bring forward his demise. Still, the Spaniard has a few good years left in him, assuming he avoids another major fitness setback. Kroos was still brilliant when he hung up his boots at 34, while AC Milan’s Modrić turns 41 this year and is preparing for his fifth World Cup with Croatia.

There’s perhaps less risk on this front with Fernández, who is four years younger than Rodri and yet to pick up an injury that’s ruled him out for more than six games. The Argentine underwent minor groin surgery towards the end of the 2023–24 season and has otherwise only dealt with knocks.

Nevertheless, while there may be concerns about the length of Rodri’s career at the very highest level after a significant knee injury, the Spaniard is obviously the better, and moe affordable, player who’s more likely to fulfil Madrid’s distinct midfield need.

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