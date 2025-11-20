Rodrygo Reveals Plan of Action Amid Xabi Alonso ‘Lack of Trust’
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is taking a no-nonsense approach to the difficult situation he’s currently experiencing at Real Madrid, revealing the only way he’ll be able to win over Xabi Alonso is through “hard-work and dedication.”
At his best, Rodrygo is one of the best wingers in the world. He’s been an integral piece of Real Madrid’s two latest Champions League triumphs and amassing close to 300 appearances for Los Blancos.
The problem is that it’s been a long time since he was at his best version and Xabi Alonso has relegated him to a sporadic role during his first season on Madrid’s touchline. Speaking after Brazil’s draw against Tunisia earlier in the week, Rodrygo shared his thoughts on his current situation with Los Blancos.
“There’s not a lot I can do,” Rodrygo admitted, via ESPN. “I have to keep working, dedicating myself and trying to win the trust of the manager there [Alonso], like I have the trust of the manager here [Carlo Ancelotti].”
“That [Alonso’s trust] is only obtained during training sessions. To keep improving, for him [Alonso] to see my dedication and maybe then I’ll have more opportunities.”
Rodrygo Performances With Brazil Could Define his Future
Since the start of the 2025–26 season, Rodrygo has as many starts for the Brazil national team as he has with Real Madrid, totaling three for both club and country. Furthermore, his three goal involvements this term have exclusively come while wearing Brazil’s shirt.
Despite just two La Liga starts and 16 players having more league minutes than him this term, Ancelotti, his former club manager, is giving him a chance to show his worth with La Seleçao.
Rodrygo’s struggles with Real Madrid started with Ancelotti still managing Los Blancos, resulting in his name becoming synonymous with transfer speculation last summer. The winger stayed put and now his former Real Madrid manager is giving him ample opportunities to rediscover his best form.
During the November international action, Rodrygo started both of Brazil’s games donning the legendary No.10 shirt. Barring a major unforeseen circumstance, it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll be part of La Seleçao’s 2026 World Cup roster.
If his dire situation at Real Madrid continues, playing time with Brazil will become paramount for the 24-year-old winger, who’ll likely be linked once again with a move away from the Spanish capital in the coming transfer windows.