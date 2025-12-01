SI

Rodrygo Equals Staggering Unwanted 123-Year Real Madrid Record

Transfer speculation is only set to reignite during Rodrygo’s woeful run of form.

Rodrygo could set a new all-time record this week.
Rodrygo could set a new all-time record this week. / JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rodrygo is enduring the worst goal drought any Real Madrid forward has ever suffered across the club’s 123-year history.

The Brazilian winger was called off the bench for the final 18 minutes of Sunday’s frustrating 1–1 draw with Girona and failed to force the breakthrough. That goalless cameo brought Rodrygo up to 30 consecutive club appearances without finding the net for Real Madrid, equalling the unwanted nadir Mariano Díaz endured between 2020 and 2022.

Díaz was almost entirely deployed as a substitute during that barren run, racking up just 986 minutes (an average of less than 33 per appearance). Rodrygo’s wait for a club goal now stands at 1,339 minutes, as first reported by Spanish statistician MisterChip as well as The Athletic.

The only forward in Madrid’s history who has ever had to wait longer for the sweet relief of a goal was Rafa Marañón.

Longest Goal Droughts for Forwards in Real Madrid History

Mariano Díaz with hands on head.
Mariano Díaz was not prolific at Real Madrid. / Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Player

Period

Appearances (Minutes)

Rodrygo

March 4, 2025—Present

30 (1,339)

Mariano Díaz

Nov. 21, 2020—May 15, 2022

30 (986)

Rafa Marañón

June 17, 1972–March 17, 1974

29 (1,416)

The retired Spain international came through Madrid’s youth system and spent four years in the first team between 1970 and 1974. Marañón marked his debut with a goal against Scottish side Hibernian five minutes after bounding onto the pitch as a second-half substitute. The then-22-year-old would have to wait 19 months before finding the net again, yet his longest drought was saved for a 29-game stretch between 1972 and 1974.

Rodrygo may have overtaken Marañón’s match count, but the misfiring Spaniard had to wait 1,416 minutes before breaking his duck in the derby against Atlético Madrid. Rodrygo is just 78 minutes shy of holding this most unwanted accolade all on his own.

Marañón’s tale also offers hope for Rodrygo. The Navarre-born forward would ultimately leave Madrid for Espanyol, where he finished his career as the club’s all-time leading scorer. Whether Rodrygo goes in search of pastures new still remains to be seen.

What Next for Rodrygo?

Rodrygo
Rodrygo has rarely been trusted to start matches in 2025–26 for Real Madrid. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Rodrygo’s goalless sequence stretches back to last March, when he scored the opener in the second leg of a desperately tense Champions League last-16 clash with Atlético Madrid. The Brazil international boasts just one La Liga goal in the calendar year of 2025—and that came in January.

This run could have been cut short long before it got to these current depths had Rodrygo left Madrid over the summer. There was plenty of speculation—stoked further by Xabi Alonso’s insistence on benching the winger for much of the Club World Cup—yet the boyhood fan of the club held firm in his desire to stay and fight for his spot.

Alonso has been more willing to give Rodrygo a go on his favored left wing—which creates another headache by forcing Vinicius Junior to the bench—but is yet to be rewarded with a goal. In truth, Madrid’s No. 11 hasn’t exactly been banging down the door.

A swollen total of 78 players have taken more shots in La Liga than Rodrygo this term, while 137 can surpass his measly tally of 0.7 xG.

Talk of a move this winter has scarcely grown above spurious whispers. As Rodrygo admitted last month: “As long as Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.” If this goal drought continues to drag on, they may not want him for much longer.

Rodrygo’s Goal Drought

Statistic

Value Since Last Club Goal

Appearances

30

Minutes

1,339

Shots

37

Shots on Target

14

Assists

3

Stats via FBref. Correct as of Dec. 1, 2025.

GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

