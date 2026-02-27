Ruben Amorim’s Huge Man Utd Compensation Package—And Why it’s So Damaging

Manchester United have set aside a maximum of $21.5 million (£15.9 million) in potential compensation to Ruben Amorim after sacking the manager at the start of the year, the club have confirmed.

United parted with around £10 million to buy Amorim and his coaching staff out of their contracts in a fiery start to 2026 and a recent financial filing confirmed that figure could still rise, with a final settlement still to be reached with Amorim.

The Guardian report factors such as Amorim not finding another job in a certain time frame will be taken into account, with the Portuguese’s departure set to cost far more than initially expected.

United Still Haunted by Erik ten Hag Exit

Erik ten Hag’s sacking started an expensive streak. | Graham Whitby Boot/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have endured a difficult time at the head of the United boardroom, with finding a long-term manager proving to be a real challenge thus far.

They seemed ready to buy into former boss Erik ten Hag when they ended a review of his position with a new two-year contract in July 2024, only to sack him just a few months later at a cost of £10.4 million.

Amorim was next up as United decided to spend £11 million to buy him out of his contract with Sporting CP, but they will now exceed that fee terminating the Portuguese tactician’s deal just 14 months after Ten Hag’s exit in October 2024.

It means United’s Amorim experiment could cost the club as much as £26.9 million—a fee that does not factor in wages or any other day-to-day expenses. When added to the compensation handed out to Ten Hag, INEOS are now up to £37.3 million just on hiring and firing managers.

Deal Cost Sacking Ten Hag £10.4 million Hiring Amorim From Sporting CP £11 million Sacking Amorim Up to £15.9 million

Costs Could Impact United’s New Manager Search

Michael Carrick is impressing in an interim role. | MB Media/Getty Images

While this sort of money does not match up to the usual costs when it comes to player transfer fees, it is a significant expense which cannot be allowed to continue—particularly not at a club that made so many staff members redundant as part of controversial cost-cutting measures.

Unlike players, managers are rarely tradable when you get to the elite level. Big-name bosses do not jump between clubs, invariably leaving only when they are sacked or they choose to walk away from their roles. Clubs can always cash in on a struggling striker, but there is no buyers market for an underachieving manager.

The potential £26.9 million spent on Amorim is gone and can only be recovered through other means, and finding the money to pay another significant compensation fee is not going to be particularly easy for United, who may prefer to pursue an out-of-work manager in the summer.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, there are a handful of opportunities out there. Long-time target Roberto De Zerbi is available after leaving Marseille, while Oliver Glasner will depart Crystal Palace and Mauricio Pochettino’s contract with the USMNT is up after the World Cup. Michael Carrick, currently impressing as the interim at Old Trafford, is right there.

By avoiding any compensation fees, United would be able to invest that money in the playing squad, with every penny potentially crucial ahead of a summer which could see a rebuild worth over £200 million if United land all their dream targets.

