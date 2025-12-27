Ruben Amorim Offers Mason Mount Injury Update After Newcastle Withdrawal
Mason Mount “felt something” in the first half of Manchester United’s 1–0 win over Newcastle United on Friday, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed as he attempted to play down the severity of the midfielder’s fresh setback.
Mount has been plagued by fitness troubles since his arrival in Manchester from Chelsea in 2023 but had been enjoying his best run of form under Amorim before he failed to emerge for the second half of Friday’s narrow victory.
Given his injury record over the past two years—Mount has missed 52 games across all competitions for United so far—fans were understandably concerned by news of the 26-year-old’s latest problem.
“He felt something at half-time,” Amorim confirmed to Sky Sports.
“He wanted to go [for the second half], and that is also a good thing. He wanted to go in the second half, but we cannot lose more players.”
Midfield is already a delicate area for United, who have lost both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo to injuries in the last week. Options were so slim against Newcastle that the Fletcher twins, Jack and Tyler, were called up from the academy to help out, with the former replacing Mount off the bench.
Mount Haunted by Injury Proclamation Just Hours Earlier
It was a cruel twist of fate for Mount, who rarely suffered any injuries during his time at Chelsea but has been unable to avoid multiple frustrating spells on the sidelines since moving to Old Trafford.
Just hours before the game against Newcastle, Sky Sports released an interview in which Mount insisted he was on the cusp of finally getting over a challenging two years littered with injuries.
“I think I’m getting close to really getting back to [my best],” Mount said. “I think now with all my experience that I’ve got and experiences that I’ve been through, I think it can be higher than before.
“Over the last couple of years, it’s been difficult to get even close to that level. But now, I’ve had a really good pre-season and a lot of games. A lot of minutes in the legs. I feel like I’m getting close to being back.”
Mount will be sent for scans to determine the severity of this latest setback, which Amorim will be hoping is not severe at a time in which he is already scrambling to make up the numbers in midfield.