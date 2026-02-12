Ruben Amorim’s ‘Next Job’ Could See Sacked Ex-Man Utd Boss Cross Fierce City Divide

Ruben Amorim could return to Portugal for his managerial comeback, possibly replacing José Mourinho at Lisbon giants Benfica this summer.

Amorim has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in early January following a dismal 14-month spell with the club. The 41-year-old was unceremoniously dumped at the turn of the year and replaced with interim manager Michael Carrick.

According to ESPN, however, he could soon be back on the touchline. With current Benfica manager Mourinho expected to be offered the Portugal national team job after this summer’s World Cup, Amorim is being tipped to replace the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid coach in Lisbon.

Despite Amorim thriving as manager at city rivals Sporting CP, the post he held before joining Manchester United, he had earlier spent nine years with Benfica as a player and is highly thought of by decision-makers at the Estádio da Luz.

Ruben Amorim Stock Affected by Old Trafford Nightmare

Ruben Amorim’s reputation has been knocked. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

While his stock remains high in Portugal, Amorim’s reputation has undoubtedly taken a hit since failing dramatically in Manchester. Once considered one of Europe’s most promising up-and-coming coaches, it’s clear that he will be forced to rebuild his career away from the continent’s elite clubs.

Amorim’s lack of tactical flexibility will also be a major concern for prospective employers. An unhealthy obsession with sticking to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation ultimately cost him his position at Old Trafford and underscored his lack of high-level experience.

Ruben Amorim Record: Sporting CP vs. Man Utd

Sporting CP Overall Record Man Utd 229 Matches 63 163 Wins 25 33 Draws 15 33 Losses 23 71.2% Win Percentage 39.7% +310 Goal Difference +8

The fact that Manchester United have immediately improved since reverting to 4-2-3-1 only highlights how Amorim’s tactical stubbornness was detrimental to both him and his players.

Amorim won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting, laying the foundations for a third, and was able to transform the club’s fortunes after almost two decades without a national crown. A return to Portugal could be exactly what he needs to re-energise his now stalled career.

Man Utd’s Major Michael Carrick Dilemma

Michael Carrick has impressed as interim boss. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Manchester United are still yet to appoint Amorim’s permanent successor. Carrick was drafted in to steady the ship until the end of the season and has quickly helped the Red Devils turn the corner, securing four wins and a draw from five outings so far.

Victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have only been slightly marred by Tuesday’s 1–1 draw with West Ham United, with Carrick having put himself in a promising position to secure the position on a permanent basis.

ESPN insist the club is in “no rush” to make an appointment but they have suggested the “most likely outcome” now is that Carrick retains his post beyond the summer.

Ex-Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, both of whom are currently managing internationally, are mentioned as possible alternatives to Carrick.

