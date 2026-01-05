Ruben Amorim’s Nightmare Reign at Man Utd in Numbers: One Record Low After Another
14 months after joining the club, Ruben Amorim has departed his post as Manchester United manager.
His surprise exit brings an end to one of the most explosive tenures in Premier League history. Amorim seemingly spent the entire time on the brink of being sacked as results and performances reached new lows.
Here’s a look back at the ugly numbers which will define Amorim’s time as United manager.
Overall Record
Statistic
Total
Games
63
Wins
25
Draws
15
Losses
23
Goals Scored
122
Goals Conceded
114
Amorim’s reign at United lasted a total of 63 games across all competitions, over a third of which ended in defeat.
The boss did narrowly manage to achieve more wins (25) than losses (23), with those close margins reflected by the fact United only scored eight more goals than they conceded under the divisive boss.
When we look at Amorim’s record in the Premier League specifically, however, it is a different story.
Statistic
Premier League Total
Games
47
Wins
15
Draws
13
Losses
19
Goals Scored
66
Goals Conceded
72
Amorim managed just 15 wins from a total of 47 games in charge in the Premier League, tasting defeat 19 times and drawing a further 13 outings.
Those results yielded just 58 points and an average points-per-game of 1.23—the lowest of any United manager in the Premier League era. The previous holder of that unwanted record, Ralf Rangnick, recorded 1.54.
With 72 goals conceded, Amorim also ends on a Premier League goal difference of -6.
Win Percentage
Manager
Win Percentage
Sir Alex Ferguson
61.34%
José Mourinho
58.33%
Erik ten Hag
56.25%
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
54.76%
Louis van Gaal
52.43%
David Moyes
50.98%
Ruben Amorim
39.68%
United were blessed with one of the greatest managers of all time in Sir Alex Ferguson, but their journey in the 13 years since his departure has been rocky, to say the least.
The likes of Erik ten Hag and David Moyes have faced widespread criticism and taunts for their perceived struggles during their Old Trafford tenures. Both, however, managed to win more than 50% of their games across all competitions. The same cannot be said for Amorim.
Amorim’s win percentage of 39.68% is by far the lowest of any United manager since Ferguson, falling well short of the 50.98% Moyes managed in his 51 outings of the 2013–14 season.
Most Appearances
Player
Appearances
Bruno Fernandes
58
Diogo Dalot
54
Leny Yoro
53
Noussair Mazraoui
49
Manuel Ugarte
49
It comes as no surprise to see Bruno Fernandes lead the way when it comes to appearances across all competitions under Amorim, ending his tenure with 58 outings.
There’s an argument to suggest no single player has been as important to any one side during Fernandes’s time in the Premier League than the midfielder himself. He was a shining light under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Erik ten Hag and, once again, retained that role during Amorim’s tenure.
Wingback Diogo Dalot (54) was a clear beneficiary of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 setup, managing one more appearance than third-placed Leny Yoro (53). Another wingback, Noussair Mazraoui, comes in fourth with 49.
Surprisingly tied with Mazraoui on 49 appearances under Amorim is midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Signed to real fanfare in 2024, the Uruguay international eventually fell out of favour but an obvious lack of alternatives meant continued appearances for Ugarte.
Top Scorers
Player
Goals
Bruno Fernandes
20
Amad Diallo
10
Joshua Zirkzee
8
Rasmus Højlund
8
Bryan Mbeumo
7
Fernandes led the way with 20 goals under Amorim, whose struggle to find a way to get the ball into the back of the net with regularity is laid bare by those behind the midfielder in the rankings.
Young winger Amad Diallo is the only other player to record double-figures under Amorim, coming away with 10 strikes to his name.
Rasmus Højlund’s return of eight goals in 40 games was not enough to convince Amorim to keep hold of the Dane, who reached that tally in half the number of appearances for Napoli under Antonio Conte.
Eight goals is the same number managed by Joshua Zirkzee who, like Højlund, found himself on the exit ramp after failing to convince Amorim.
While Amorim was critical of United’s recruitment until his final day in the job, they deserve credit for the pick-up of Bryan Mbeumo, who finishes fifth on the rankings with seven goals in 17 games.
Unwanted Records
Amorim did not need long to find himself making unwanted history at United.
In December 2024, he became the quickest United manager to reach four Premier League defeats, needing just 10 games to get there. He was also the first to lose five of his first 10 across all competitions since 1932.
At the end of the 2024–25 season, for which Amorim was in charge for around half, United finished their first-ever campaign without consecutive wins—they would have to wait until October 2025 to taste back-to-back victories.
That season also ended with United breaking the record for fewest wins (10), fewest goals (42), fewest points (39) and most defeats (17).
As the 2025–26 season began, Amorim became the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 15 defeats, sealing his fate in just his 28th game in the competition.
He left with one final unwanted honour. The 1–1 draw with Leeds United with which he ended his tenure was the first time United have gone 15 straight away games without keeping a clean sheet in Premier League history.