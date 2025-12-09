Ruben Amorim Offers Worrying Man Utd Injury Update After Wolves Win
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted his initial optimism over the injury suffered by centre back Matthijs de Ligt may have been misguided after the Dutch international failed to return to Monday’s matchday squad.
De Ligt missed the 1–1 draw with West Ham United with what Amorim described as a “small thing.” The Red Devils boss publicly admitted he expected to see him back in action in time for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.
Unfortunately, while United roared to a 4–1 victory over the Premier League’s bottom side, De Ligt was nowhere to be seen. Amorim started two natural full backs, Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui, in central defence alongside young Ayden Heaven, with Lisandro Martínez, still getting back to full fitness, and Leny Yoro on the bench.
Asked for an update on De Ligt’s condition, Amorim insisted he could not predict when the 26-year-old would make his comeback.
“I don’t know, sometimes you have an idea and then you have to see day by day,” Amorim conceded.
“I am not going to say when he is coming back.”
Amorim: Response to Wolves Equaliser Impressive
United’s defensive woes were on show against Wolves as the struggling hosts, who have two points from 15 games this season, scored just their eighth goal of the campaign to send the two sides into half-time with the score tied at 1–1.
While the equaliser felt deserved in the moment, it was not a fair reflection of United’s dominance throughout the contest, and Amorim made sure to remind his players of that fact during his team talk at the interval.
“I’m feeling good,” Amorim reflected. “I think we played well, most of the time. I think we disconnected a little bit after the first goal, that hurt us. But in the second half, everyone felt we were there to win the game and that was a good feeling.
“It’s really good that [fight in the second half], but we need to be concerned about how we concede a goal when we have full control of the game. We are so near to score a second goal to kill, a little bit, the game. But I’m pleased with the response after half-time.
“It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should do. We need to be better in the details. [I was] trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life.”