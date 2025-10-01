Report: Ruben Amorim Offers Reprieve to Man Utd Bomb Squad Exile
Forgotten defender Tyrell Malacia is set to return to first-team training at Manchester United having failed to secure a summer transfer away from Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old was one of the five members of the club’s “bomb squad,” but was unable to finalise a move before September’s transfer deadline unlike Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.
Malacia was close to joining La Liga outfit Elche late in the window but the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour, leaving the Dutchman stranded in Manchester.
However, according to The Athletic, the left back has been “reintegrated” into the United squad under Ruben Amorim and will soon return to training at Carrington with the club’s first team.
Malacia has been training with the Under-21s as he returns to fitness but will now join fellow left backs Patrick Dorgu, Diego León and Luke Shaw in the senior squad—although the latter has been used as a centre back this season.
Malacia’s return is not thought to be a consequence of any injury issues in the squad or the club’s dire form, with the Red Devils having lost four of their opening seven matches in all competitions this season.
Another of Erik ten Hag's Eredivisie signings, Malacia’s injury record has prevented him from making progress at Old Trafford since his £13 million ($17.6 million) move from Feyenoord. He missed the entirety of the 2023–24 season due to a knee injury and has managed just eight appearances for United since his return from the treatment room.
Malacia spent the second half of last season on loan with PSV Eindhoven, making 12 appearances for the Dutch giants. Having not played a competitive fixture since May, he will have to be eased back into action.