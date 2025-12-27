Ruben Amorim Explains Surprise Man Utd Formation Change in Newcastle Win
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim confessed his surprise 4-2-3-1 setup was the best way to cause “more danger” for Newcastle United on Friday.
Despite spending the pre-match warm-up in his usual 3-4-2-1 system, United began the game with a four-man defence for the first time under Amorim, who had previously insisted “not even the Pope” could convince him to change formation.
The risk paid off as United picked up a 1–0 victory led by the impressive performance of Patrick Dorgu, who lined up on the right side of United’s attack and, in the absence of the injured Bruno Fernandes, made the all-important impact with a stunning volley midway through the first half.
“I think we spent a lot of time with each other, had low moments ... that can sometimes bring good things to the group, experienced players helped the kids,” Amorim reflected after the game.
“I think in the first half we showed the only way to create more danger was with a back four, with a lot of guys inside, even to keep the ball. I remember from the game last year, we lost one vs. one outside so we just tried to imagine the game of the players to feel comfortable.
“You put Dorgu in a position that is more in front where the responsibility is not the same, he has more freedom to lose the ball and I think it helped Patrick play better. [Manuel] Ugarte also had a very good day.”
Amorim Explains Casemiro’s Stunned Reaction to Substitution
It was almost a tale of two halves for United, who were comfortable in their 4-2-3-1 before the break but reverted to a three-man back line in the second half after midfielder Casemiro was withdrawn on the hour mark.
Casemiro could not hide his surprise at seeing his number raised by the official and repeatedly asked Amorim whether there had been some sort of mistake. It was an intentional move by the United boss, who had to watch his team hang on in the late stages as Newcastle’s profligacy helped see out a big win for the Red Devils.
“In that moment I did not want to take [Matheus] Cunha [off] because he’s the only guy who can allow us to breathe and I put him in a No. 10,” Amorim explained.
“Jack [Fletcher] was fresh to continue, Manu [Ugarte] was fresher than Casemiro, we took a chance because they were making a lot of corner runs and I feel he was going to struggle in that moment.”
United fans now have a short wait to find out whether Amorim will continue with the new 4-2-3-1 style or revert to his divisive 3-4-2-1 formation. The Red Devils are back in action on Dec. 30 as they welcome bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford.