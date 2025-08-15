‘We Didn’t Have a Lot of Time’—Ruben Amorim Gives Verdict on Possible Benjamin Sesko Debut
Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Benjamin Šeško is in line to make his Manchester United debut in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.
Šeško’s £73.7 million ($100 million) arrival from RB Leipzig was only confirmed last Saturday and, having completed his pre-season with the Bundesliga side, is yet to get even friendly minutes in a United shirt.
But Amorim, who takes a completely new look attack into the 2025–26 campaign after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo also joined earlier in the summer, has little doubt that his new centre forward is immediately ready to go.
Amorim’s response to a journalist’s question concerning the possibility of Šeško featuring against Arsenal was emphatic.
“Of course. We didn’t have a lot of time, but he’s ready. First of all, physically, he’s ready. That is a big component in our league,” the United boss said.
“Then, he’s really smart. Every detail he asks, he’s a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he’s ready to play, we will see if he’s going to start.”
If Šeško doesn’t get the nod from the opening kick-off against the Gunners, Rasmus Højlund and the fit-again Joshua Zirkzee are Amorim’s alternative options for the No. 9 role.
Zirkzee, who scored a winning goal against Fulham on his Premier League debut this time last year, was ruled out of pre-season through injury but has now recovered and is available for selection.
André Onana is also back in contention, with defenders Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui the only players ruled out of the first game of the season.
United are seeking to bounce back from a 2024–25 campaign that became the club’s worst in 51 years. While the team was defensively porous, scoring goals was the much bigger problem, averaging only 1.16 per game in the Premier League across the season. Šeško, Cunha and Mbeumo, the respective top scorers at their former clubs, should go a long way to resolve that.