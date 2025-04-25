Ryan Reynolds Claims Wrexham Promotion Stress Has Resulted in Ulcer
Wrexham only have two games left to secure direct promotion to the EFL Championship, and the club's co-owner Ryan Reynolds is feeling the pressure.
The race for second place in the EFL League One standings is coming down to the wire. With Birmingham City already promoted and crowned League One champions, Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers are in a tight battle for the final automatic bid to the Championship.
Reynolds, who purchased the oldest club in Wales back in 2020 with Rob McElhenney, is anxiously waiting to see if Wrexham secure their third promotion in as many years.
"I have, literally, like an eight-inch ulcer in my stomach right now because it's the end of the season," Reynolds said at the TIME100 Summit. "It all comes down to the next two weeks. They just can't do it easy, like just one year let's do it without having receding hairlines all around. We're all losing it. Stress [is] killing us."
The Red Dragons are only two points clear of Wycombe, but they can still punch their tickets to the Championship this weekend. If Wrexham defeat Charlton and Wycombe drop points against Leyton Orient, then Phil Parkinson's men are headed up the English football pyramid.
A stumble from Wrexham or a victory from Wycombe, though, would have the race for direct promotion decided on the final day of the season.
Although a drama-filled final matchday would bring great drama for the Emmy award-winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, Reynolds assures that getting great footage for the show would "not [be] a consolation at all" if Wrexham fail to finish second in the league.
The Red Dragons would have a chance to get to the Championship through the League One playoffs should they fall to third place.
Still, it goes without saying that Reynolds and McElhenney, along with the team and the entire Wrexham fanbase, will be hoping to secure a spot in the Championship this weekend.