‘Greatest Strategic Move’—Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Reveal Role in Wrexham Transfers

Ryan Reynolds hailed the “greatest strategic move” he and co-owner Rob Mac have pulled off throughout their time at Wrexham as a strict refusal to make any decision on transfers.

It is set to be another busy summer at Wrexham as the Red Dragons continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The North Wales club finished seventh in the EFL Championship this season, missing out on a playoff position on the final day of the regular campaign. It was a bitter pill to swallow for staff and players, though perspective was important, as Wrexham recorded the best-ever finish in the club’s 162-year history.

Wrexham geared up for their first season back in the second tier in 43 years by breaking the club’s transfer record three times as part of a $45 million spending spree last summer, which saw 13 new players arrive.

Phil Parkinson’s side made headlines when it was revealed they had a higher net spend than Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund last summer. They also had a higher net spend than eight Premier League clubs, including both Chelsea and Aston Villa, though every team in the English top flight ultimately outspent them in terms of incoming players alone.

The Red Dragons also had the highest net spend across all 24 Championship clubs and were the third-highest spenders in the division, behind only Southampton and Ipswich Town, two clubs boosted by parachute payment from Premier League relegation the year before. With solid foundations already in place for a potential promotion push, Wrexham are expected to pursue a handful of key additions this summer rather than embark on another dramatic squad overhaul.

Whatever they deem fit, co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds will put their faith in Parkinson and his coaching staff to do what is required in their push for the Premier League.

Mac and Reynolds Explain Wrexham Transfer Strategy

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds have transformed Wrexham. | The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Every Player Wrexham Signed Last Season

Player Transfer Fee Club Nathan Broadhead $10.14m Ipswich Town Ben Sheaf $8.78m Coventry City Callum Doyle $6.76m Manchester City Lewis O'Brien $6.76m Nottingham Forest Dom Hyam $3.65m Blackburn Rovers Liberato Cacace $2.97m Empoli Conor Coady $2.7m Leicester City Kieffer Moore $2.7m Sheffield United Davis Keillor-Dunn $2.7m Barnsley Zak Vyner $2m Bristol City George Thomason $1.62m Bolton Wanderers Bailey Cadamarteri $1.36m Sheffield Wednesday Ryan Hardie $945,000 Plymouth Argyle Danny Ward Free Leicester City Josh Windass Free Sheffield Wednesday Issa Kabore Loan Manchester City

It has been a busy few weeks in North Wales with the completion of the Championship regular season and the premiere of Welcome to Wrexham season five. Things are not going to slow down either, with the summer transfer window set to open next month and the new Championship season scheduled to begin just 104 days after the last one ended.

Spearheaded by chief executive Michael Williamson, the transfer committee of Shaun Harvey, Les Reed, Humphrey Ker and Parkinson will meet to discuss summer plans, with the Wrexham first-team manager always given the final say on any deal.

Asked how the transfer strategy works at the club, Mac told Variety: “That’s really easy for us because we trust in Phil. Whoever he tells us to trust, we trust, and whatever he does, we go along with and support 100%. We have very little, if any, oversight over who he brings into the club, and we trust that he’s going to bring people of high character who will fit into that locker room as leaders, teammates and ultimately friends.”

Wrexham signed Nathan Broadhead for an initial fee of $10.14 million. | Wrexham AFC

Those thoughts were echoed by Reynolds, who added: “Phil Parkinson would say no to probably the greatest footballer on the planet if their character were in question or if he didn’t feel they would be team players in the locker room day in and day out. We have an immense amount of respect for that process and for the knowledge someone like Phil Parkinson has acquired over decades in this industry.

“We don’t make football decisions, and that turns out to be the greatest strategic move you could ever make around a club like this. We stay hands-off and allow the people with real authorship and a genuine understanding of the nuances of this game to make those important decisions.

“Amazing things happen because they feel they have the trust of the people who are stewards of this club, and the town sees it right away because we never walk in there saying we know better. We always say, ‘I don’t know.’ In doing so, it allows us to build relationships with the players and to be there for them when they need us because they know we don’t make football decisions. They know Rob and I are not going to be responsible for their contract extension, cancellation, or anything like that, and they are therefore able to lean on us in other ways. Sometimes it’s emotional support.

“We can create that emotional investment, which I’d argue is more valuable than financial or even personnel investment. Emotional investment is what keeps you grounded, sustained, and moving forward day in and day out.”

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