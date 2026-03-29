‘It’s Brilliant’—Sean Dyche Delivers Captivating Response to Tottenham Job Links

In his typically inimitable style, Sean Dyche laughed off suggestions that he is in the running to replace Igor Tudor at Tottenham Hotspur, rubbishing numerous reports as “brilliant” examples of unfounded speculation.

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to appoint their third manager of a dismal 2025–26 season in short order, with Tudor likely to be let go next week after mourning the passing of his father, Mario.

Tudor has overseen four defeats and a draw in five Premier League outings, meaning Spurs are now 17th in the table and just a point clear of the drop zone. Relegation is no longer a fantasy that supporters can laugh off, but rather a frightening potential.

There had been signs of Tudor getting a tune out of a broken set of players, with a 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid ensuring the Lilywhites entered their pivotal six-pointer against Nottingham Forest enthused. However, the 3–0 defeat that followed all but condemned Tudor, even if Spurs have little idea what direction to turn next.

An unpopular hierarchy has considered bringing their next long-term appointment forward to now, while supporters have called for someone familiar with the club to oversee their fight for survival. According to The Telegraph, Dyche is also being considered. According to the man himself, that isn’t likely to happen.

Dyche Recounts Hilarious Pub Encounter Over Spurs Job

Dyche was sacked by Nottingham Forest in February. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

“It’s brilliant, honestly,” Dyche responded when asked on a talkSPORT appearance about rumors tying him to the Tottenham job.

Speculation swirled on social media heading into the weekend, as images and clips of Dyche out and about in London surfaced. “I was in a pub just up the way near my place I’ve got down here and this guy goes, ‘Oh, you’re meant to be in talks with Spurs tonight.’

“I went, ‘Well, I’m sat next to you having a pint of Guinness, so it’s unlikely.’ I said, ‘Unless you work for Spurs and they’re in the Seven Stars pub having a pint of Guinness.’ I said, ‘It’s highly unlikely.’

“No I’m not, I’m with you mate and I’m on talkSPORT, that’s what I’m doing.”

A pivot to Dyche, who steered Everton to safety in 2022–23 but was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, depicts Spurs’ perilous position and the desperation of a board that has little idea what they’re doing. Their Tudor gamble has backfired, and now they’re scrambling.

Tottenham’s ‘Preferred Candidate’ Is Hesitant

De Zerbi won’t take the job now. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

While plenty are still holding out hope that Mauricio Pochettino will return to oversee the “painful rebuild” he warned about in 2019, the U.S. men’s national team coach won’t be available until after the World Cup.

However, there will be no Poch reunion this summer if Spurs can appoint their preferred candidate to replace Tudor. Tottenham are trying to persuade former Marseille and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi—despite supporter backlash—but the Italian is adamant that he won’t take any job on until after the season’s conclusion, according to Sky Italia.

De Zerbi’s hesitance renders a Dyche pursuit more likely, although ex-Monaco coach Adi Hütter has also been linked with the role.

There should be greater clarity once Tottenham part ways with Tudor, if reports are accurate, on Monday.

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