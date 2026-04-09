Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid Icon ‘Advancing’ With $525 Million La Liga Club Bid

Sergio Ramos and investment firm Five Eleven Capital are actively negotiating to buy La Liga club Sevilla, with the proposed sale entering a decisive phase. However, the Real Madrid icon won’t be making a comeback in a playing capacity.

With a Letter of Intent already signed and a detailed examination of Sevilla’s accounts now complete, meetings between the relevant negotiating parties are set to happen in the coming days, according a report from ABC.

The club was initially valued at around $525.9 million (€450 million). However, the final figure remains unresolved. A key meeting between buyer and seller is expected within the next coming weeks, where Five Eleven Capital will outline its revised offer.

One major variable hanging over the deal is Sevilla’s precarious position on the pitch—the club sit just two points above La Liga’s relegation zone. The possibility of relegation has already been factored into negotiations, with a clause that could reduce the purchase price by as much as 25% supposedly floated.

Ramos’s Role in Sevilla Takeover

Sergio Ramos is the most famous face involved in the takeover bid. | IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Amid the negotiations, Ramos has emerged as the most recognizable figure linked to the potential takeover. The former Sevilla star is involved as a partner in the buying group, but his role has so far been limited.

Ramos attended the initial meeting in Seville, where the foundations of the deal were laid. Since then, however, he has remained largely on the sidelines, with the day-to-day negotiations being handled by his investment partners.

Even so, his presence looms large. Ramos’s profile and connection to the club have made him the public face of the bid, drawing constant attention as speculation around the sale intensifies.

With talks ongoing and a decisive meeting imminent, Sevilla’s future—both financial and sporting—hangs in the balance. The coming weeks are expected to determine whether the deal progresses to completion, and at what price, as uncertainty continues to surround a club navigating challenges on and off the pitch.

Sevilla Turned Down Chance to Re-Sign Ramos as a Player in January

Sergio Ramos won’t be returning as a player for Sevilla | Rocio Ruz/Europa Press/Getty Images

Despite his involvement at boardroom-level Ramos—who made over 670 appearances for Real Madrid—has not yet announced his retirement as a player.

The 40-year-old left Liga MX club Monterrey in December and has been linked with a return to Spain.

According to AS, Ramos offered his defensive services to his boyhood club Sevilla back in January, even offering to play for the minimum salary allowed by La Liga.

However, club president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco turned down the prospect of welcoming back Ramos for a third stint as a Sevilla player, due to his involvement in the takeover bid.

“The decision that Ramos won’t play for Sevilla is mine,” he said. “I told Sergio’s entourage that for me it was incompatible to be the owner and at the same time play for Sevilla. It’s true that we don’t have a salary cap, but the decision has nothing to do with sporting matters.”

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