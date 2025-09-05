Seven Deals That Can Still Be Done This Summer
The transfer deadline has been and gone for many of Europe’s leading divisions but business is still being conducted elsewhere on the continent and around around the world.
The shutters have closed in Europe’s top five leagues but the window remains open in Portugal, Turkey, Mexico and Saudi Arabia among other countries. As a result, clubs in the Premier League and La Liga can’t sign any new players, but they could yet offfload them.
There are a number of players who have been unable to secure moves away from Europe’s top leagues during the summer, but all hope is not lost. There is still time on the clock, albeit their list of potential destinations has shrunk.
Here are seven players who could yet depart their clubs this summer.
Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez appeared to say his farewells to Aston Villa supporters at the end of last season but he’s now staring at the possibility of an awkward reunion having not engineered a transfer elsewhere this summer.
The two-time Yashin Trophy winner appeared close to joining Manchester United late in the window, but their decision to acquire Senne Lammens instead has left Martínez stranded. He must either be reintegrated into the Villa team or seek a move before deadlines pass elsewhere in the world.
Martínez has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia previously and could still be a target for some of the Saudi Pro League’s leading sides. While he was reportedly uninterested in a move to the Middle East earlier in the summer, he may now have to soften his stance on a potential switch.
Turkish club Galatasaray are still searching for a new goalkeeper after their failed attempt to sign Ederson, making them another option for Martínez.
André Onana
Unlike his positional peer Martínez, André Onana has not been interested in a transfer this summer. The Cameroon international is content with life at Manchester United despite the overwhelming pressure he regularly finds himself under, but the arrival of the aforementioned Lammens threatens to push him down the pecking order.
Onana has been dropped for Altay Bayındır in all three of United’s Premier League matches this season, only featuring in the shameful Carabao Cup exit to League Two’s Grimsby Town. There is no guarantee that he’s restored as the club’s No. 1.
Onana could be tempted by an exit to Turkey or Saudi Arabia before their respective windows shut later in September should either destination open up as a possibility for the 29-year-old. Regardless, his Old Trafford future looks gloomy.
Tyrell Malacia
Tyrell Malacia is the only member of Manchester United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ that hasn’t achieved an Old Trafford exit over the summer, with the Dutch international witnessing fellow wantaway clubmates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony secure moves. For the moment, the left back is stuck in limbo.
He appeared set to leave late in the window as he edged towards a loan move to Spanish side Elche, but discussions over a temporary switch ultimately broke down. With first-team football unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford, Malacia would be best advised to find a new club while he still can, and the Red Devils will be eager to get him off their wage bill as soon as possible.
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling’s disastrous loan spell with Arsenal last season has seen his stock plummet even further and it appeared certain that he would secure a permanent Chelsea exit over the summer. Significant interest was not forthcoming, however, with Fulham among the sides touted with a potential move for the winger but opting for alternative targets.
A move within England always looked most likely for Sterling given he’s never played abroad but he will now have to consider journeying to unfamiliar territory if he wants to play again before the January transfer window.
Given Chelsea are currently paying Sterling a reported £325,000 per week, failing to shift him from their books comes with a massive financial cost.
Axel Disasi
Axel Disasi’s move to Chelsea has been largely disastrous. Signed for £39 million from Monaco, the two-cap France international immediately drifted down the pecking order following Enzo Maresca’s arrival last summer, even spending the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa.
The Villans decided against signing Disasi permanently and links with Bournemouth and former club Monaco never amounted to anything. Chelsea are stuck paying his £40,000 per week wages unless they can offer him to clubs in the likes of Turkey and Portugal.
There don’t appear to be any clubs eager to recruit Disasi as things stand but Saudi Arabia could well prove Chelsea’s saviour with a late bid for the defender.
Yves Bissouma
Yves Bissouma has been immediately pushed to the periphery since Thomas Frank’s arrival in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout, with the Mali international even omitted from the club’s league phase squad for the Champions League.
Despite not selling him to one of Europe’s leading divisions over the summer, there remains hope for Spurs as they look to shift the midfielder. There have been reports suggesting Bissouma could leave the club imminently amid interest from clubs in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with his contract expiring in north London next summer.
Tottenham will be desperate to cash in on him while they still can, even if the fee they’re likely to receive will be minimal.
Jamaal Lascelles
The signing of Malick Thiaw has only forced the injury-prone Jamaal Lascelles further into the shadows at St James’s Park, with the centre back yet to play for Newcastle United this season—although he was named on the bench for the recent goalless draw at Leeds United.
According to The Athletic, Newcastle could allow Lascelles to leave this summer despite the deadline closing in England, with the club now having extensive cover in the heart of defence.
Again, finding a suitor will be the challenge, especially given Lascelles lacks the status of other wantaway Premier League players, but the 31-year-old could still be on the move soon.