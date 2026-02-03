Shock MLS Club in Talks to Sign World Cup Hero—Report

Minnesota United are reportedly in talks with former Real Madrid player James Rodríguez to bring the Colombian star to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season.

James has been a free agent ever since he left Liga MX outfit Club León in December. The 34-year-old has been looking for a new home to log regular minutes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will hope to lead Colombia in what will likely be his last time in soccer’s biggest tournament.

The Athletic report James is considering a blockbuster move to the United States this winter, one that would make him the biggest name to ever play for the Loons. Should the move come to fruition, Minnesota United would be the midfielder’s seventh club since 2020.

After stints at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, James bounced around the globe trying to form long-term roots. The No. 10 represented Everton in England, Al Rayyan in Qatar, Olympiacos in Greece, São Paulo in Brazil, Rayo Vallecano in Spain and most recently, León in Mexico.

MLS on the Verge of Capturing Another Former European Star

James Rodríguez made 125 appearances for Real Madrid. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Stars who made it big in Europe moving to MLS is nothing new; David Beckham, who shocked the world when he decided to join LA Galaxy in 2007, truly put the league on the map for top-tier players looking for a new chapter in their careers.

Yet is hasn’t been until recently that the league has truly exploded with some of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots. Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez helped lead Inter Miami to the club’s first-ever MLS Cup in 2025. Former Atlético Madrid standout Rodrigo De Paul also joined in their efforts in south Florida.

Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller joined the Vancouver Whitecaps last season, and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Son Heung-min became the face of LAFC. There are more stars in MLS than ever before, and James could be next.

The former Real Madrid man does not have the same accolades as the aforementioned players, but he still proved his quality at Copa América 2024, where he won the player of the tournament award thanks to his record six assists in Colombia’s run to the final.

For León, he tallied five goals and nine assists in 34 appearances.

Minnesota’s Offseason Just Took a Major Took a Turn

James Rodríguez could be a game-changing signing for Minnesota United. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

It’s never a great sign for a club when its biggest move in the offseason was bidding farewell to one of its best players. Dayne St. Clair, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, left the club to join Inter Miami. The Canadian reportedly turned down a $1 million offer to stay with the Loons in pursuit of a new start with Messi and co.

Losing St. Clair came as a massive blow to the team still in search of its first MLS Cup, one that was compounded by also saying goodbye to veteran midfielder Robin Lod. The Loons also lost their manager Eric Ramsay, who opted to return home to England and take over Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Such turnover would rock any club, but especially one that could not make it past the Western Conference semifinals last season. The potential addition of James, though, gives new boss Cameron Knowles an expert playmaker with heaps of experience on the biggest of stages. The Colombian also would also immediately elevate Minnesota’s set pieces with his pinpoint deliveries.

If the Western Conference side indeeds locks down James’s signature, then this offseason will no longer feel as disastrous. Instead, the signing would bring newfound excitement and optimism for 2026.

