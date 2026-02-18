‘Shocked’—FIFA President Responds to Alleged Racist Abuse Aimed at Vinicius Junior

Less than 24 hours after Vinicius Junior reported Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni hurled racist insults at him, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a statement in support of the Real Madrid star, calling for UEFA to “hold those responsible” accountable.

Los Blancos’ 1–0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs turned into something much larger than just a football match when Prestianni allegedly made racially-fueled comments to Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian scored the game’s only goal.

The match was delayed as referee François Letexier trigged UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, though no consequences were handed out during the match or in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle. UEFA already confirmed it is “reviewing” the incident, which will determine if “disciplinary sanctions” are imposed.

Infantino has now joined in the conversation with a strong statement that calls for action.

Infantino: FIFA Shows ‘Solidarity’ to Vinicius Jr

Gianluca Prestianni (left) allegedly called Vinicius Junior a “monkey.” | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

“I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinicius Junior in the UEFA Champions League match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF,” Infantino said on Wednesday.

“There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society—we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.

“At FIFA, through the Global Stand Against Racism and the Players’ Voice Panel, we are committed to ensuring that players, officials and fans are respected and protected, and that appropriate action is taken when incidents occur.

“I commend referee François Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol by using the arm gesture to stop the game and address the situation.

“FIFA and football show full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. I will always continue to reiterate: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!”

Thierry Henry Calls Out UEFA After Lisbon Controversy

Thierry Henry vocally supported Vinicius Junior on Tuesday night. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Arsenal and Barcelona legend Thierry Henry also called for action from UEFA in the aftermath of the events that unfolded at the Estádio da Luz. The 48-year-old went as far as to highlight the governing body’s hypocrisy if no sanctions are handed out to Prestianni.

Henry said there are always “no racism” signs before games, along with blanket statements shared to “kick racism out of the game.” He then mimicked teams taking photos together holding such signs and giving a thumbs up, with players forcing a smile.

“Pretending, I call that pretending,” Henry continued on CBS Sports. “There’s a lot of pretenders in the game. A lot. Let’s see what they’re gonna do.”

Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations state any player “who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least 10 matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction.”

Despite Vinicius Jr’s testimony, as well as corroborating ones from Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who all said Prestianni called the Brazilian a “monkey,” it could prove difficult for UEFA to have concerete evidence of the incident—the Benfica player deliberately covered his mouth with his shirt before he made the alleged comment to Vinicius Jr.

