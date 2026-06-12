Soccer Quiz: Name the 10 Top-Scoring Nations in World Cup History

World Cup goals. The commodity all soccer fans go wild for. And we’ve all got our favorite World Cup goals, be it Diego Maradona against England in 1986, Carlos Alberto for Brazil vs. Italy in 1970, James Rodríguez for Colombia against Uruguay in 2014.

Lots of us even know many of the individual top scorers from World Cup history, with Germany’s Miroslav Klose and Gerd Müller, Brazil’s Ronaldo featuring heavily.

But what about the highest scoring nations from World Cup history? Right from all the way back in 1930. That’s a bit more challenging.

Your task here is to name the 10 top-scoring nations. The combined number of goals these nations have scored at all the World Cups they’ve played at. And if that wasn’t hard enough, you’ve only got two minutes and 30 seconds to do it in. Good luck!

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Be sure to take the quiz soon as many of the teams heading up the list are taking part in this year’s tournament, so they’ll be hoping to add to their tally of goals.

And with 104 matches in this new World Cup format there’s more opportunity than usual for a serious goalfest.

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