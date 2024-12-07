Four Manchester City Players to Miss Crystal Palace Due to Injury
Manchester City players Phil Foden, John Stones, Mateo Kovačić and Nathan Aké will all be unavailable for the team’s Premier League fixture away at Crystal Palace this afternoon due to injuries.
Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed yesterday in his pre-match press conference that the quartet will miss today’s match, with defender Manuel Akanji also a serious doubt to feature at Selhurst Park.
Foden missed City’s 3–0 home win vs. Nottingham Forest in midweek due to bronchitis, while defender Aké suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Wednesday’s match, which sees the Dutchman join long-term absentees Stones and Kovačić on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Akanji faces a late fitness test before City’s encounter in south London as the Swiss defender was withdrawn at halftime Wednesday evening with an injury complaint.
The club have been significantly impacted by several high-profile injuries this campaign, most notably losing Spanish international Rodri until next June. The 29-year-old midfielder, who won the men’s Ballon d’Or award in October, sustained a season-ending injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in September during City’s 2–2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium against Arsenal.
Manchester City’s midweek league victory against Forest marked its first win from the last eight matches in all competitions as the reigning champions seek to regain ground to move closer to the top of the table, as they sit in fourth, nine points behind league leader Liverpool.