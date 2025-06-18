Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Consider Record-Breaking Isak Bid; Man Utd Propose Rashford Swap With Barcelona
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have proposed a deal which would take Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in exchange for center back Ronald Araujo, El Nacional claims. Rashford is ready to accept a significant salary cut to get the deal done.
With Barcelona yet to commit to a move for Rashford, TEAMtalk names Serie A trio AC Milan, Como and Napoli as clubs interested in the Man Utd forward.
Arsenal and Juventus are currently leading the race for frustated Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, A BOLA reports. Atlético Madrid, Man Utd and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are exploring deals but are yet to make as much progress.
If AC Milan lose Theo Hernández this summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims they will pursue Tottenham Hotspur left back Destiny Udogie. Spurs’ asking price of over €30 million (£25.6 million, $34.5 million) is deemed too high.
Newcastle United are chasing Brighton & Hove Albion striker João Pedro but, according to talkSPORT, are particularly concerned about a rival bid from Chelsea. The Brazilian is valued at £70 million ($94.4 million)
Arsenal have identified Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens as a priority target, according to CaughtOffside. However, Fabrizio Romano claims the Englishman is rejecting all offers as he awaits a move to Chelsea.
Despite their impending move for Florian Wirtz, Liverpool are considering a bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak which would break the Premier League’s transfer record again, the Evening Standard writes. Any deal for the Sweden international could cost as much as £150 million ($202.2 million).
Aston Villa and Bournemouth are both interested in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí but, according to Corriere dello Sport, neither side are prepared to trigger his release clause of €28 million (£23.9 million, $32.2 million).
Flamengo are ready to sell right back Wesley, a target for Manchester City, for €20 million (£17.1 million, $23 million), per La Gazzetta dello Sport. Pep Guardiola’s side will have to fend off growing competition from Juventus.
La Liga
Real Madrid recently approached Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to confirm their willingness to trigger his release clause but, according to Tot Costa, the Spain international made it clear he only wants to join Barcelona.
The 2026 summer transfer window will see Barcelona make a bid worth €100 million (£85.4 million, $115.1 million) for Atlético striker Julián Alvarez, per El Nacional. The dream is to link Alvarez up with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.
Atlético Madrid have joined AC Milan in pursuit of Arsenal left back Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fichajes states. The Ukraine international is interested in making the move to Spain.
Arsenal retain a genuine interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo who, according to Ben Jacobs, has been hit with a price tag of €90 million (£76.9 million, $103.6 million).
Barcelona are looking to sell defender Andreas Christensen for a fee of around €20 million (£17.1 million, $23 million), Sempre Barca writes. While Saudi Arabian sides are ready to meet those demands, the Dane wants to remain in Europe, where he has attracted interest from Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham United.