Spain 2026 World Cup Preview: Dizzying Expectations for European Champions

One disaster and a pair of underperformances depict Spain’s World Cup campaigns since passing its way to glory for the first time in 2010, yet expectations are lofty for La Roja in North America.

Spain impressively reset after Luis Enrique’s departure in 2022, re-emerging as an irresistible force at Euro 2024. It was the standout team in Germany, and a deserving European champion, with the admirable ideals of tiki-taka re-energized by a newfound explosiveness in wide areas.

The side hasn’t shown signs of slowing down in the wake of its recent tournament success, and many are wondering whether this generation is capable of repeating Spain’s dominant 2008 to 2012 cycle that was ignited by a swashbuckling conquest of the continent.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W-0L-1D

: 5W-0L-1D Goals for / against: 21 / 2

21 / 2 Top scorer: Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal (6)

Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal (6) Assist leader: Mikel Oyarzabal (4)

The tone was set early in qualifying by thumping a talented Türkiye team 6–0 on Matchday 2 (in Türkiye). By the time they reconvened last November, Spain had booked its place at the World Cup by maintaining a perfect record without conceding. The 2–2 draw that followed—this time at home to Türkiye—was the only blemish. No problem.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Spain vs. Cabo Verde Monday, June 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Sunday, June 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uruguay vs. Spain Friday, June 26 Estadio Akron

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Luis de la Fuente masterminded Spain’s success at Euro 2024. | Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2022

: Since 2022 Manager meter: Tactically adaptable people person

Spain deviated from having big-name coach after parting ways with Enrique, with the relatively unknown Luis de la Fuente taking the reins.

Involved in the country’s youth setups since 2013, de la Fuente helped harness the development of several senior squad members and is credited with being an excellent man-manager who’s tactically adaptable when he needs to be.

This will be his first experience of soccer’s biggest stage, but his résumé with the national team is mightily impressive.

How Spain Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: High technical level, effective presser, explosive out wide, cohesive in all phases

High technical level, effective presser, explosive out wide, cohesive in all phases Key weaknesses: Impulsive defending, intense pressing may suffer in stifling conditions, penalty shootouts

Spain is able to exert all-out control over matches like few international outfits can, but it is not exclusively a passing team. It is also a direct and speedy team that operates in unison, with an extra sprinkle of magic supplied by some of the game’s biggest stars.

The attention is often centered on Lamine Yamal, but there’s plenty of high-caliber players capable of delivering the goods. There’s also tenacity and grit in this iteration of Spain—something that’s been cultivated since its maiden Euro win in 2008.

Ones to Watch

Lamine Yamal is often in the limelight but Fermín López can’t be ignored. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images, Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: A generational talent you simply can’t take your eyes off, the world will be hoping that Yamal quickly recovers from the hamstring injury that prematurely ended his 2025–26 domestic season. If so, he’s more than capable of producing a Diego Maradona 1986-, Kylian Mbappé 2018- or Lionel Messi 2022-like World Cup campaign.

Breakout Star: He may well have clocked up more than 100 games for Barcelona, but Fermín López is still finding his feet in the national team. Group H opponents beware, this midfielder has it all: exquisite passing, silky dribbling, clinical finishing (with both feet) and supreme energy levels.

What Spain Will Be Wearing

Spain never fail to look fabulous. | Adidas

Spain’s latest Adidas home kit has seemingly taken inspiration from their Euro ’96 attire, with the prominence of roja complemented by navy sleeves. Vertical pinstripes run down the body of the jersey, supplying some additional texture.

That Trefoil inspires, folks. Spain’s away jersey is drenched in elegance and is a great example of simplicity’s beauty. It looks even better long-sleeved, too.

Spain’s Predicted Starting XI

Spain’s team doesn’t have the star power of past years but is still mightily talented. | FootballUser

Spain is going to look rather different from Euro 2024, but de la Fuente’s easily discernible principles mean a similar level of performance is expected this summer despite tweaks in personnel.

There are a few big decisions for the manager to make, most notably who’ll play in goal, and who’ll operate opposite Yamal? At the moment, López is edging out Dani Olmo at the No. 10 position.

Mikel Oyarzabal has usurped Álvaro Morata as Spain’s starting center forward, while Nico Williams’s injury woes mean it’s no guarantee he’ll be on the plane to North America. Álex Baena is a drastically different profile, and his inclusion could see La Roja overload midfield zones and lean heavily on Yamal for ingenuity out wide.

So far, de la Fuente has stayed loyal to Unai Simón between the posts, and that’s unlikely to change this summer despite David Raya’s standout performances for Arsenal.

The Arsenal duo of Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino (fitness permitting) can expect to be among the traveling party too.

Current Form

Spain is looking good for the 2026 World Cup. After a near-perfect qualifying campaign, the European champion started the year with a convincing victory over Serbia, but it was then wasteful in a stalemate with Egypt with a much-changed lineup.

A midfield axis of Rodri and Pedri has the potential to dominate this summer, while Oyarzabal’s consistency means that it’s the Real Sociedad star, not Yamal, who could emerge as Spain’s most productive performer.

What We Can Expect From Spain Fans

Spanish fans are a demanding bunch and will have high hopes this summer. | Lluis GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Spanish soccer fans are regarded as less united compared to many of their European counterparts, with each region of the country boasting unique identities that struggle to coalesce even when the national team comes to the fore.

Moreover, the absence of a strong away day culture domestically means Spanish supporters are unlikely to travel in droves to North America this summer.

Nevertheless, the brilliance of this Spanish team and its potential to win the tournament means a few more than usual may be convinced to enjoy the trip of a lifetime. This is a nation laden with soccer fanatics, whose passion for the sport is as strong as any.

Sometimes, though, said passion is expressed erroneously. During its 0–0 draw with Egypt in March, anti-Muslim chants targeting the opposition were slammed as “ignorant and racist” by Yamal.

National Expectations

Spain has set exceptionally high standards. | GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP/Getty Images

Spain was once decried as a soccer nation that so often flattered to deceive when it mattered most, but perceptions have shifted drastically since Euro 2008. Despite recent World Cup struggles, the Iberians have been perennial winners over the past 20 years, and de la Fuente is embracing the label of “favorite” heading into the summer.

Given what we’ve seen from La Roja under the current regime, you can’t help but be excited by their prospects. It is unlikely to be the best team by far at the tournament, like at Euro 2024, but there’s myriad reasons to suggest this will be another jubilant Spanish summer.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Expectant

: Expectant Who Spain Doesn't Want to Face: Brazil

Brazil One Stat That Defines Spain: Excluding penalty shootout defeats, Spain is unbeaten since March 22, 2024—a run of 28 games

Excluding penalty shootout defeats, Spain is unbeaten since March 22, 2024—a run of 28 games If Things Go Wrong : Probably due to misfortune in front of goal, with plenty lamenting the absence of a proper No. 9 despite Oyarzabal’s excellent record for his country

: Probably due to misfortune in front of goal, with plenty lamenting the absence of a proper No. 9 despite Oyarzabal’s excellent record for his country What Will Everyone Say If Spain Goes Out Early? It’s France’s tournament to lose

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