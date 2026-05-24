Dani Carvajal Breaks Down in Tears in Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Dani Carbajal let the tears flow as he said goodbye to Los Blancos after Saturday’s final game of the season.

Aside from one year on the books at Bayer Leverkusen, Carvajal has spent his entire career with Real Madrid, coming through the academy and returning in the summer of 2013 to become a permanent starter at the Bernabéu.

He grabbed an assist in Saturday’s 4–2 win over Athletic Club—his 451st appearance for Madrid in all competitions—after which Carvajal said an emotional farewell to the club.

Asked by RMTV to describe what Madrid meant to him, Carvajal said: “It’s not just that it’s the club of my life, it is my life. I was born a Real Madrid fan, I’ve been here for 23 years, I’ve played in every division, I’ve won everything there is to win, I’ve even been captain ... I couldn’t ask for more. I’m leaving very happy and fulfilled.

“If someone had told me as a child that I would have this career, I wouldn’t have imagined it. It’s been wonderful, spectacular from the first day to the last. Triumphs, difficult moments that helped me mature, sharing a dressing room with wonderful people ... It’s the best club in the world. I always tried to be kind to everyone, even with my frustrations if I lost possession or misplaced a pass. But I hope everyone leaves with good memories of Dani Carvajal. We’ll see each other in the future.

“It’s very difficult to describe. You get emotional without knowing why. Yesterday, seeing the training ground, today seeing the banner they made for me, the ovations ... How could I not be emotional? I’m closing a wonderful chapter, an unforgettable career. I only have words of gratitude for the club and the fans. Thank you, I’ve enjoyed it like a child, from the first day to the last, and I hope the feeling is mutual. I hope to be able to return to what is my home, in a different way, but helping out as always.”

Carvajal Dishes Out Thanks After Final Appearance

Carvajal was given a grand send-off. | Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Carvajal then took to the turf of the Bernabéu for one final time as a player, and he was keen to pay tribute to all those who had helped him reach such a fortunate position.

“It’s not an easy moment for me to speak because I’m very emotional about this grand farewell,” he spoke into the microphone.

“First, I want to thank our president, Don Florentino [Pérez]. He’s the one who brought me back from Germany, and we’ve won many Champions Leagues together, but if I have to highlight one thing, it’s that not even 24 hours after my knee injury, he didn’t hesitate to renew my contract.

“Then I wanted to thank my teammates. We haven’t had two easy seasons, but I’m sure we’ll win again. This is Real Madrid, and we have to rise again, as our history tells us. I can’t help but remember the golden era. I can’t help but remember this golden era we’ve lived through. We’re bringing a wonderful era to a close: four Champions Leagues in five years, that 10th, three in a row, Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Sergio] Ramos, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Zinedine] Zidane ... Countless names that have carried this badge to new heights. They made us great and took us to the very top.

“I want to continue thanking my parents and my brother for making such a huge effort when I was a child. You have always been there, thank you. Also to my wife, my children ... I have lived through two very difficult years, the bitter side of this sport, and you have filled my days with light. I love you all very much.

“Finally, thank you (the fans) all, you are wonderful. From the first day to the last, you carried me on your shoulders. Seeing this farewell makes me incredibly proud to be a Madridista.

“Thank you for the Madridista comebacks, for being there in the good times and the bad. Some careers are defined by success, and I only want you to remember me with pride and with the certainty that I gave everything for this shirt. Yesterday, today, and always, Hala Madrid!”

Where Will Dani Carvajal Go Next?

Carvajal does not want to face Real Madrid. | Pablo Garcia/Anadolu/Getty Images

While Carvajal hinted at a future with Madrid further down the line, there are no suggestions that he is looking to bring his playing career to a close this summer.

Despite his advanced years, there will still be plenty of suitors for Carvajal, although just how many would be able to convince the right back to join is a different question. He has previously claimed he will leave Europe once his time with Madrid comes to a close.

As a result, the likes of Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League have emerged as potential landing spots for Carvajal, who also has admirers in Qatar.

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