Spain Boss Gives Verdict on Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal Rivalry As World Cup Nears
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente remains unbothered by Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal’s heated Clásico feud, assuring the two will “give each other a hug” when they are reunited with La Roja.
Yamal stole headlines in the buildup to the Catalans’ trip to the Bernabéu back in October when he claimed Real Madrid “steal” and “complain” in regard to La Liga officiating. The teenager also highlighted his previous success against Los Blancos both in the press and on social media.
It was Xabi Alonso’s men, though, who walked away with a 2–1 victory over Barcelona in a Clásico that ended in chaos. Carvajal went right up to his fellow countryman after the final whistle and exchanged words with Yamal, prompting players from both clubs to come together in a near-brawl.
When asked by MARCA if he is worried about the relationship between two of his most important players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, De la Fuente responded: “No. There I take care of keeping the coexistence healthy.
“I have talked to both of them and I know that these are things that happen in football, at such a competitive level. You have to distinguish between what happens in the field and what it means to be in the selection.
“They know it and are looking forward to seeing each other to give each other a hug.”
De la Fuente: Spain ‘Worried’ About Carvajal, Rodri Injuries
Instead of being concerned with the clash between Carvajal and Yamal, De la Fuente is sweating over the fitness of the Real Madrid captain and Rodri. Although the 2026 World Cup is still six months away, the 64-year-old has a close eye on the recoveries of his two veterans.
“I’m worried about the health of football players. I’ve always said it,” De la Fuente fretted. “There will surely be setbacks in March, April and May, when there is less time to recover. Now, if there are injuries, there is margin.
“Those of Rodri or Dani are important and that type of injury generates problems during recovery. But there is a lot of time left and I am convinced that they will be in good condition to be selected.”
Carvajal has been sidelined since October with another knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. Rodri, meanwhile, is dealing with a hamstring problem. The two European champions already missed time this season before their most recent setbacks.
Spain will hope to have Carvajal and Rodri back to full fitness next summer, when they kick off their quest for World Cup glory against Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.