Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde: World Cup Group H

Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign begins in Atlanta on Monday against debutants Cabo Verde, and Luis de la Fuente is set to have Lamine Yamal available.

The Barcelona superstar suffered a hamstring injury in April, immediately thrusting his first World Cup into doubt. Yamal lit up his first major tournament two summers ago at Euro 2024, and his star has only shone brighter since.

Spain can go without the generational talent, but the team is an irresistible force with Yamal dazzling down the right flank. His recovery means that those who are backing the European champion to embark on another dominant cycle have only been emboldened.

Here‘s how De la Fuente could set La Roja up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Spain Predicted XI vs. Cabo Verde

Luis de la Fuente has some injury decisions to make. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your Spain XI!

GK: Unai Simón—The Athletic Club shot-stopper is arguably the third-best goalkeeper on Spain’s roster, yet De la Fuente is likely to stick with him this summer.

RB: Marcos Llorente—De la Fuente will pick between the do-it-all Llorente and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro. While Llorente was often used in midfield at club level last season, he’s liked at right back on the international stage.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Barcelona’s defensive starlet emerged as a starter for the national team after Euro 2024, and is set for his first of potentially many World Cup appearances on Monday.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—Laporte has been in and out of the picture with La Roja, but he’s set to be relied upon in North America after returning to the Basque Country. Spain’s build-up should be a cheat code with these two at center back.

LB: Marc Cucurella—It’s set to be a busy summer for Cucurella, who could be on his way out of Chelsea after the World Cup. The left back was superb at the Euros two summers ago, and he’ll aim to produce the goods on the big stage for Spain in North America.

CM: Rodri—This isn’t the Rodri of 2023–24. He’s lost a step since recovering from an ACL tear, with an array of fitness setbacks hindering him last season. Martín Zubimendi is waiting in the wings if the Manchester City star struggles to get up to speed.

CM: Pedri—Pedri may well be the best midfielder at the 2026 World Cup, and he’ll feel as if he has to make up for lost time after missing the latter stages of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—One of the most underrated midfielders in the world, Fabián was majestic in Germany two years ago, and he’s since played an unsung role in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League successes.

RW: Lamine Yamal—De la Fuente doesn’t have to risk Yamal on Matchday 1 against an opponent they should comfortably beat without him. However, assuming he’s fully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in April, it’ll be hard for Spain’s manager to resist. Yamal will want to start.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal was the hero in Berlin and has seldom let the national team down. Alvaro Morata is no longer the man leading Spain’s attack, with the far more efficient and dangerous Oyarzabal poised to enjoy a productive tournament.

LW: Nico Williams—Spain is electric when its wing twins are in full flight, and we should get an early tease of just how destructive they’ll be this summer against the tournament debutants. Williams’s World Cup had also be thrust into doubt because of injury, but he’s returned to full training right on time.

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