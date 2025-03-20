Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
The reigning European champions will face the Netherlands over two legs in the Nations League quarterfinals, looking to defend their 2023 tournament crown.
Luis de la Fuente's Spain have become arguably the best national team over the past two years. La Roja haven't lost an official match since Mar. 2023, unbeaten in their last 21 official games, they've collected two major trophies in that span.
The Netherlands in the quarterfinals are a high-caliber opponent. Ronald Koeman's side were semifinalists in last years Euros and have top-end talent in every area of the pitch.
Outside of friendlies, the last two meetings between the two nations have come in the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch humiliated La Roja 5–1 in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, getting revenge from La Roja's 1–0 extra-time victory that saw them lift the most prestigious trophy in the sport in the 2010 World Cup final.
The core of the team that lifted the 2024 Euros trophy in Berlin last summer are back in Spain's squad for March's international action. The biggest question mark will be how de la Fuente handles the absence of Rodri, though, he has more than enough talent at his disposal.
Here's how Spain could lineup in the first-leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals vs. the Netherlands.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands (4-2-3-3)
GK: Unai Simón—The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper remains as Spain's starter between the sticks.
RB: Pedro Porro—Dani Carvajal's injury opens a spot in the lineup for the Tottenham Hotspur right back.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Barcelona's teenager already has five caps for the senior national team and will get the nod from the start.
CB: Robin Le Normand—Based on pure form, Real Madrid's Raul Asencio would get his debut start, however, de la Fuente could opt for Le Normand's experience to partner Cubarsí in the heart of defense.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has managed to build on his brilliant 2024 Euros to become an integral part of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Real Sociedad man will operate as the holding midfielder occupying Rodri's spot.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—Ruiz will hope to translate his Paris Saint-Germain form to the national team.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Fresh-off scoring a stoppage time winner vs. Atlético Madrid, Yamal will be a handful for any defender tasked with containing him.
AM: Pedri—Having left his injury woes behind, Pedri is having the best season of his career. Under de la Fuente, Pedri usually operates in the No. 10 role.
LW: Nico Williams—Williams has three goals in his last three games for Athletic Bilbao and he could be one of the most coveted players in the upcoming summer transfer window.
ST: Álvaro Morata—Spain's captain will lead the line offering a box presence to his talented wingers.