Spanish Super Cup: Full List of Winners
The Supercopa de España has long garnered attention from across the globe—no matter its format.
The competition has been altered dramatically since its inception all the way back in 1982, but its ever-changing configuration hasn’t detracted from its prestige.
The Supercopa de España was originally a two-legged contest between the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey, with an automatic triumph for any team who did the domestic double up until 1995. Thereafter, any team who won both competitions would be forced to play the Copa del Rey runners-up in the Supercopa.
2018 marked the shift to a one-legged decider, but, just the following year, the Supercopa was expanded to four teams and included the runners-up in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey. A semifinal and final, staged yearly in Saudi Arabia, must now be won to clinch the crown.
Spain’s two behemoths—Barcelona and Real Madrid—have naturally dominated the competition over its lifespan, but they are not alone in celebrating glory in the Supercopa.
Here is the full list of Supercopa de España champions.
Who Is the Most Successful Club in Supercopa de España History?
Rather unsurprisingly, it’s Spain’s giants who boast the best record in the Supercopa, but it’s Barcelona who hold the title of most triumphs. The Catalans have won the competition on 15 separate occasions, including as part of their domestic treble during the 2024–25 season.
La Blaugrana dominated the competition during the 2010s in particular, clinching five titles across the decade. Lionel Messi inspired them to repeat glory—three victories against Sevilla and one each against Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid—building on an impressive haul that began all the way back in 1983.
Real Madrid are still playing catch-up to their bitter Clásico rivals and it will be several years at least before they can overtake them in the standings. 13 titles is a pretty impressive tally but Los Blancos are not well-versed in being second-best and they will desperately want to usurp their fierce foes.
There is a long, long drop down to joint-third place, with Athletic Club and Deportivo La Coruña having each won three titles. The latter can take pride from victories in all three appearances in the competition, while the Basque titans have enjoyed more recent success with trophy lifts in 2015 and 2021.
Of their 10 appearances in the Supercopa, only two have been successful for Atlético Madrid. 29 years separates their triumphs, first winning the title in 1985 and most recently in 2014, but they are one of just five teams to have multiple trophies to their name.
Real Sociedad won their first and only Supercopa back in the inaugural year, while Mallorca, Real Zaragoza, Valencia and Sevilla have all claimed the title on one occasion, too. The most recent of those sole victories was back in 2007 when Sevilla beat Real Madrid to the title.
Only three teams have appeared in the Supercopa without winning it. Osasuna were unsuccessful semifinalists in 2024, while Real Betis were runners-up back in 2005. Espanyol have twice been conquered over two legs in 2000 and 2006.
Full List of Supercopa de España Winners
Club
Titles Won
Years
Barcelona
15
1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025
Real Madrid
13
1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022, 2024
Athletic Club
3
1984, 2015, 2021
Deportivo La Coruña
3
1995, 2000, 2002
Atlético Madrid
2
1985, 2014
Real Sociedad
1
1982
Mallorca
1
1998
Valencia
1
1999
Real Zaragoza
1
2004
Sevilla
1
2007