Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Winner After Semifinals
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan. Luis Enrique vs. Simone Inzaghi. The Champions League final is sure to be fireworks when arguably the two best sides in Europe this season meet at the Allianz Arena.
The Champions League final will feature a team from Paris and Italy, the first time in 21 years that neither finalist is from Spain, England or Germany. As well, both teams make the final for the second time this decade. PSG and Inter lost in 2020 and 2023 respectively to Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
As well, PSG push for their first-ever European cup. After taking care of Arsenal over two legs, they've got the edge in the final, according to Opta.
Opta's supercomputer give Paris Saint-Germain a 53.6% chance of winning the final compared to Inter's 46.4%.
If PSG do win, they'd be the first French side in 1993 to lift the trophy since Marseille. Inter last won the trophy for an Italian side in 2010 when Jose Mourinho guided the Nerazzurri to glory over Louis van Gaal's Bayern Munich.
For clarity, here's how the supercomputer's odds have changed from in-between both semifinal legs:
- Paris Saint-Germain: 41.9%
- Barcelona: 25.8%
- Inter Milan: 20.2%
- Arsenal: 12.1%
Despite emerging from one of the greatest semifinals in Champions League history victorious, Inter come in second-best. They were underdogs against Barcelona, and they're underdogs in the final according to the supercomputer.
The Champions League final kicks off May 31.