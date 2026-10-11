Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table As Man City Send Arsenal Title Statement

Erling Haaland has chosen his words well this week.

Manchester City’s most convincing voice won the hearts and minds of supporters reeling from the seismic Premier League verdict before thrashing in the opening goal of Sunday’s win over Liverpool. Rather than focusing on the clash of flesh which he had just endured, Haaland tellingly called the contest a “mental battle.”

Until City’s appeal is heard and a punishment is dished out, every Premier League match involving the club lambasted as a “sham” by their own competition will require some mental gymnastics. The meeting between Liverpool and City was rightly billed as the most important game of the weekend but if the Etihad outfit are deducted enough points to guarantee relegation, it will have been an entirely meaningless endeavor.

In light of the few certainties which exist in this legal limbo, there is always Opta’s supercomputer to turn to.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Liverpool slipped on this banana peel of a fixture. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 15 76.99 43.36% 2. Man City 18 76.81 42.82% 3. Brighton 13 63.24 5.58% 4. Liverpool 9 61.19 3.38% 5. Chelsea 10 56.54 1.17%

In a world where City aren’t sanctioned—the reality which the club’s owners refuse to leave—Arsenal still remain favorites to claim a second successive Premier League, but only just. The Gunners labored to a win against Leeds United on Saturday which still left them three points adrift of Enzo Maresca’s faultless leaders by the weekend’s finish. Mikel Arteta has a formidable roster of talent, but City aren’t exactly short of star power themselves—and still will be thanks to the lack of relegation clauses in players’ contracts.

Remarkably, Brighton & Hove Albion are third favorites to win the Premier League title. The Seagulls dismantled Arsenal before the international break and returned from the three-week hiatus to claim a fourth win from six top-flight fixtures. They also dumped Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup.

However, Fabian Hürzeler is keen to avoid getting ahead of himself. “Maybe I sound a little old school now but there’s an old phrase: Defense wins championships—and we’re not speaking about championships,” he quickly interjected, “don’t get me wrong, but defense wins also games.”

Chelsea could do with learning that lesson. Xabi Alonso’s free-wheeling entertainers haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet since January.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Bruno Fernandes has ambitions beyond Champions League qualification. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 15 76.99 92.88% 2. Man City 18 76.81 91.98% 3. Brighton 13 63.24 51.87% 4. Liverpool 9 61.19 41.57% 5. Chelsea 10 56.54 23.38% 6. Brentford 10 54.00 16.42% 7. Newcastle 8 53.09 14.43% 8. Everton 10 53.04 14.26% 9. Man Utd 6 51.90 12.00% 10. Aston Villa 5 51.43 10.70% 11. Leeds 9 51.13 10.10%

Once again, any sporting sanction for Manchester City will surely disrupt the race for Champions League qualification. Yet, at this point in time there would appear to be a clear top four, with Liverpool ranked as one of the likeliest European qualifiers despite their teething problems under Andoni Iraola.

Manchester United, by contrast, have a long road ahead if continental competition is to be on the cards next season. The Red Devils have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years. They would finish that campaign with the club’s greatest ever manager at the helm but even Sir Alex Ferguson could only oversee an 11th-place finish.

The likes of Brentford, Everton and Newcastle United habor lofty dreams of their own after making strong starts. The Bees appear best-placed to mount the strongest challenge, while Everton and Newcastle may struggle to maintain their form with such thin squads.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Tottenham’s first challenge is survival. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Relegation Chances 12. Hull 9 45.69 19.97% 13. Ipswich 9 45.56 20.35 14. Crystal Palace 7 45.00 22.03% 15. Bournemouth 3 44.86 22.37% 16. Nottingham Forest 5 44.07 24.52% 17. Tottenham 3 43.95 25.84% 18. Sunderland 4 42.18 32.64% 19. Coventry 3 39.63 43.78% 20. Fulham 2 38.26 47.60%

Hull City and Ipswich Town have the same points as Liverpool after six games of the new season. The two freshly promoted clubs are still focused on survival but it’s been an encouraging start to life back in the top flight. The same cannot be said of Coventry City, even if Frank Lampard’s side did end a 25-year wait for a Premier League win before the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur are still waiting for that sweet taste of victory, but at least Roberto De Zerbi’s side are predicted to avoid relegation. It’s a testament to the new realities of N17 that the manager can take heart from his midfielder heatbutting an opponent simply because it shows some character. Spurs will have to balance that fight with some finesse if they are to fulfill the supercomputer’s prediction.