Supercomputer Predicts Tottenham’s Relegation Chances After Igor Tudor Departure

With seven games left of the 2025–26 season, Tottenham Hotspur have rolled the dice one final time.

Igor Tudor, hired to tidy up the mess left behind from the Thomas Frank era, has been relieved of his duties after just 44 days in charge, with the team one point clear of the relegation zone following the disastrous 3–0 defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Spurs could even be in the relegation zone by the next time they take to the field. West Ham United, currently sitting 18th, face bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, two days before Spurs make the long trip up to Sunderland.

With the stakes as high as they have ever been, the Opta supercomputer has crunched the numbers on Spurs’ chances of Premier League survival.

Supercomputer Predicts Tottenham’s Chances of Relegation From Premier League

It could be a nervous end to the season for Spurs. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

The two sides currently in 19th and 20th, Burnley and Wolves, are both seen as near-certainties to drop down to the second tier. Burnley’s relegation chances sit at 99.90%, surprisingly higher than the 99.88% afforded to Wolves.

Above them, however, things are far less clear.

Fortunately for Spurs, the supercomputer is still feeling somewhat confident about their chances of survival. The Lilywhites are given just a 27.00% chance of the drop, although that is nearly 24% higher than when former manager Thomas Frank departed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early February.

Instead, it is West Ham United who are still staring relegation in the face. The supercomputer believes there is a 57.03% chance that Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are destined for the drop, although the margins are still perilously tight.

Just one point currently separates Spurs and West Ham, and it seems as though it could stay that way for the remainder of the season. One slip-up could change everything.

Position Team Current Points Expected Points Chances of Relegation 15. Leeds 33 41.88 7.21% 16. Nottm Forest 32 40.94 8.83% 17. Tottenham 30 38.43 27.00% 18. West Ham 29 37.00 57.03% 19. Burnley 20 26.17 99.90% 20. Wolves 17 24.95 99.88%

Tottenham’s Premier League Fixtures Compared to West Ham

Tottenham are in a shoot-out with West Ham. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Both Spurs and West Ham have a real mixed bag when it comes to their remaining fixtures.

The two teams both still have to play Wolves, whose league position is actually somewhat deceptive. Rob Edwards’s side have been impressive over the second half of the season but are being held down by a record-shatteringly awful start to the campaign from which there was never going to be any recovering.

Everton at home is also on the agenda for both teams, including on the final day for Spurs, while West Ham’s season ends with a visit from a Leeds side who will have traveled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just two weeks earlier.

Games against Chelsea and Aston Villa promise to be tough for Spurs, who will also not be relishing the prospect of facing Brighton and Everton sides still chasing a spot in Europe next season.

West Ham, meanwhile, will hope for maximum points from their next two games against Wolves and Crystal Palace, particularly as their next four fixtures all look very tough. Brentford and Everton are both just three points back from the Champions League spots as it stands, before a trip to an Arsenal side that could still be looking to confirm their place as title-winners. Going up to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle could be tricky, too.

Tottenham West Ham Sunderland (A) Wolves (H) Brighton (H) Crystal Palace (A) Wolves (A) Everton (H) Aston Villa (A) Brentford (A) Leeds (H) Arsenal (H) Chelsea (A) Newcastle (A) Everton (H) Leeds (H)

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