Sweden 2026 World Cup Preview: Resurgent Swedes Playing With House Money

Sweden is heading to the 2026 World Cup without winning a single match in qualifying. Yes, you read that correctly.

Fortunately, topping its third-tiered group in the most recent UEFA Nations League presented potential resurrection via the playoffs, and Graham Potter’s suddenly emboldened side seized the opportunity with both hands.

They may rank among the strangest World Cup qualifiers in recent memory, but few will care about its journey once the tournament rolls around in June. Competing at the esteemed competition for a 13th time, Sweden will aim to build on the unlikely source of momentum established in March.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 2W-4L-2D

: 2W-4L-2D Goals for / against (including playoffs): 10 / 15

10 / 15 Top scorer: Viktor Gyökeres (4)

Viktor Gyökeres (4) Assist leader: Benjamin Nygren (2)

Sweden finished rock bottom of a qualifying group comprising Switzerland, Slovenia and Kosovo. Still, the Nations League success meant it earned a playoff berth, with a Viktor Gyökeres hat trick first helping Potter’s side past Ukraine in neutral territory.

The Swedes were second best for much of the final against Poland, but found a way in dramatic circumstances. Gyökeres again came up big, scrambling home an 88th-minute winner to seal an unlikely qualification.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Sweden vs. Tunisia Sunday, June 14 Estadio BBVA Netherlands vs. Sweden Saturday, June 20 NRG Stadium Japan vs. Sweden Thursday, June 25 AT&T Stadium

Manager: Graham Potter

Graham Potter has signed a contract to lead Sweden until 2030. | Linnea Rheborg/UEFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since October 2025

: Since October 2025 Manager meter: Credit in the bank

Once earmarked as a future England manager, Potter instead took the reins in his adopted home. The former Premier League coach spent more than seven years in charge of little-known

Östersunds, guiding the fourth-tier club to Sweden highest division and the Europa League.

Those skeptical of foreign soccer influence were vindicated when Jon Dahl Tomasson of Denmark failed miserably in the role, but Potter arrived with a far more impressive résumé. Initially appointed on a short-term basis, Potter extended his contract until 2030 before the playoffs, with his impact on the touchline proving significant.

How Sweden Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-2-1

: 3-4-2-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Defensive solidity, technical midfield, counterattacking threat

Defensive solidity, technical midfield, counterattacking threat Key weaknesses: Lack of quality in certain positions, rusty stars rushed back

Tomasson’s Sweden was accused of being overly expansive and incapable of mitigating risk, so Potter has wisely changed tack. He’s embraced ideals that have defined Swedish soccer for decades, swiftly reaping the rewards.

A switch to a back three proved key in its playoff success, with Sweden willing to soak up pressure and counterattack. However, it also boasts the talent in midfield to get their foot on the ball and play through opposing teams.

Ones to Watch

Sweden is heavily influenced by the Premier League. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images, Linnea Rheborg/UEFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Goals have been hard to come by for Gyökeres at times this season, but the combative frontman is a real handful for defenders, securing Sweden’s place in the World Cup with four goals in the two March playoff matches.

Breakout Star: Understated midfielder Yasan Ayari didn’t cross paths with Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion, but Sweden’s manager is bearing the fruits of his labor now. A metronomic presence on the south coast of England, his brilliance in possession is subtle.

What Sweden Will Be Wearing

Sweden’s jerseys ooze class. | Adidas

Sweden has been able to show off both of its latest Adidas kits ahead of the World Cup. The home attire features the classic combination of yellow and blue, with a white stripe down either shoulder making the jersey authentically Swedish.

There’s a royal verve to Sweden’s all-blue away kit, which features unique vertical stripes running down the jersey’s body and a washed yellow trim. It’s bound to be a favorite at this summer’s tournament.

Sweden’s Predicted Starting XI

Sweden is missing Dejan Kulusevski—but still carry a big threat up front. | FootballUser

Sweden escaped the playoffs with a patched-up roster, but Potter may trust some of those who starred in March at the World Cup. Those include goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, who Potter worked with at Swansea City, but has spent much of his international career as a backup.

Nordfeldt, who turns 37 during the tournament, was brilliant against Poland, meaning No. 1 Viktor Johansson may have a serious fight on his hands to reclaim the starting role.

Isak Hien and Emil Krafth hope to work their way back into Potter’s plans, but Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski has failed to recover from surgery in May 2025—he’ll be a big miss having guaranteed Swedish supporters that he’d be fit.

Alexander Isak is too good to leave out, despite an injury-ravaged season to forget. Sweden’s front three looks frightening on paper—though Gyökeres and Isak haven’t always clicked in tandem.

Current Form

Potter’s impact wasn’t immediate, as Sweden was thumped by Switzerland and held to a draw by Slovenia at the start of his reign. However, the team that manifested in March appeared rejuvenated and galvanized. The formation switch bred resilience and stability, with Sweden’s attacking might surely destined to trouble opponents this summer.

What We Can Expect From Sweden Fans

Swedish supporters must’ve thought their World Cup hopes had been dashed. | Linnea Rheborg/UEFA/Getty Images

Few Swedish supporters would’ve considered a World Cup adventure possible when ties were cut with Tomasson last October. Thanks to Potter (and a fortuitous second chance), the Scandinavian nation will join dark horse neighbor Norway in North America and relish the grand stage for the first time since 2018, when it was a quarterfinalist.

Fandom is fervent in Sweden, and the national team is poised to be intensely supported this summer, given the euphoric nature of its playoff success. They’ll certainly make their voices heard, with strong factions of yellow bound to pop across wherever Potter’s side ventures.

The women’s team has been followed around by the grassroots supporters’ club “Soft Hooligans” at recent major tournaments, with drums, chants and wonderful vibes depicting their support. Whether the men are boosted by a similar touring group this summer remains to be seen.

National Expectations

Sweden has looked reborn in recent matches. | Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

The Swedish national team reached its lowest ebb in a while under Tomasson, but Potter’s impressive turnaround has rejuvenated and re-energized Sweden.

And while Isak is expected to be fully fit in time for the tournament, the team can’t be expected to repeat its notable World Cup campaigns of 1994 and 2018. The Swedish FA committed to Potter’s project before the playoffs and is perhaps expecting the team to compete more fiercely at Euro 2028 or the following World Cup.

With nothing to lose in North America, but plenty to learn and gain, Sweden would do well to escape from a difficult group that also boasts the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Playing with house money

: Playing with house money Who Sweden Doesn't Want to Face: Brazil

Brazil One Stat That Defines Sweden: Failed to win a single game in 2026 World Cup qualification

Failed to win a single game in 2026 World Cup qualification If Things Go Wrong : Big names rushed back too quickly

: Big names rushed back too quickly What Will Everyone Say If Sweden Goes Out Early? Playoff magic just a fluke

READ MORE GROUP F PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE