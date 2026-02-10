The 10 Richest MLS Clubs in 2026—Ranked

Major League Soccer is experiencing a boom like never before, with clubs across the United States and Canada clocking in at staggering vaulations in 2026.

MLS has steadily grown since its 1996 inaugural season, increasing in size, prominence and relevance over the last 30 years. The signings of big name players, like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lionel Messi, along with investments from famous owners like Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Giannis Antetokounmpo have brought a global audience to the league.

With more eyes comes more money, and the biggest clubs in MLS have reaped massive financial rewards. According to data from Sportico, there are now five teams valued over $1 billion, while the average club is worth around $767 million.

Here’s the top 10 richest teams in MLS heading into the 2026 season.

10. San Diego FC ($765 million)

San Diego FC joined MLS in 2025. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ranking 10th is the league’s newest expansion side, San Diego FC. It only took the Western Conference side one season in MLS to become worth more than 20 other clubs in the league.



San Diego are valued at $765 million despite standing as one of four clubs based in California. The team generated a core fanbase early on, and a run to the Western Conference final—after it topped the division in the regular season—earned it a significant financial bonus.

9. FC Cincinnati ($790 million)

FC Cincinnati have never won MLS Cup. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Next up are FC Cincinnati, coming in at a valuation of $790 million. The Orange and Blue experienced a 9% increase compared to their worth last season, but still only remain as the ninth richest club in MLS.



Perhaps working against the Eastern Conference side is its lack of a big name star drawing in an expanded audience outside of the city. The club has also never won MLS Cup, which leaves money—and glory—on the table.

8. Columbus Crew ($800 million)

Columbus Crew are hoping to get back to the mountaintop. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Unlike FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew know what it feels like to be crowned kings of MLS, but have come up short in recent years. Still, their valuation of $800 million gives the club something to celebrate.



Despite only finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference standings last season and crashing out of the MLS Cup playoffs in Round One, the Crew still increased their valuation by 10%. If an underwhelming campaign can produce such results, imagine what a dominant season—in a World Cup year no less—could bring to Columbus.

7. Austin FC ($910 million)

Austin FC finished sixth in the 2025 Western Conference regular season. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Ranking as the seventh richest club in MLS would be a massive accomplishment for most teams in the league, but for Austin FC, it marks a step backward. The team sat sixth last year, but now saw their spot taken by Seattle Sounders (more on that below).



Austin comes in at $910 million, which means the Western Conference side only increased their value by 5%. With Oscar-award winner McConaughey as a minority owner, Austin perhaps expected to reach the same level as the likes of Inter Miami or LAFC, but they do not even crack the top five.

6. Seattle Sounders ($915 million)

Seattle Sounders did not make it past Round One of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Taking Austin’s former place in sixth are Seattle Sounders. The 2019 MLS Cup champions are worth $915 million and therefore rank as the third-richest Western Conference side in the league.



The 2025 season left plenty to be desired from the Sounders, who were eliminated in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs by Minnesota United, but the team still collected around $9.6 million from appearing in last summer’s Club World Cup. Seattle also took home $2 million for winning the 2025 Leagues Cup.

5. NYCFC ($1.12 billion)

NYCFC cracked the top five. | IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

New York City FC sit fifth in the rankings after a 12% increase in their value over the last 12 months. The team is the first of five MLS clubs to be worth over $1 billion, with its valuation coming in at $1.12 billion.



As the only team in MLS club competing in the NYC market, NYCFC automatically have a massive fanbase, one that extends across all five boroughs. They also are owned by City Football Group—who also own Manchester City—and the New York Yankees, a winning combination in the board room before soccer even enters the equation.

4. Atlanta United ($1.14 billion)

Atlanta United kick off the 2026 season against FC Cincinnati. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another team in a massive market, Atlanta United are valued at $1.14 billion. The team increased its worth by 6% over the last year, but still could not exceed its fourth-place ranking.



So much of Atlanta’s success comes down to their fanbase, who continually pack out Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Record-breaking attendances have become the norm in Georgia, so much so that they put the team in the same conversation as other Atlanta-based sports, something not many MLS clubs can do.

3. LA Galaxy ($1.17 billion)

LA Galaxy will hope to bounce back after a terrible season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 2025 season silenced any doubt of just how big of a brand and organization LA Galaxy are. The team went from winning MLS Cup to putting together a dismal season, finishing second-to-last in the Western Conference with just 30 points from 34 games.



Yet LA Galaxy still increased their valuation by 5% to solidify their worth of $1.17 billion. The legacy of the club, combined with their sponsorships and historic success, all worked together to keep the flailing outfit among the top three richest clubs in the league.

2. LAFC ($1.4 billion)

LAFC are one of the favorite to hoist the MLS Cup next season. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There’s nearly a $3 million jump from LA Galaxy to rivals Los Angeles FC. The 2022 MLS Cup champions are worth a staggering $1.4 billion, crowning them as the richest Western Conference team in MLS, one that could afford a record-breaking transfer for Son Heung-min.



The head-turning numbers are, if you can believe it, a step down for LAFC, who ranked as the richest club in all of Major League Soccer last year. Still, lifting the MLS Cup in 2026 could put the Black and Gold back in the top spot, so long as they make the correct moves both on and off the pitch.

1. Inter Miami ($1.45 billion)

Inter Miami are the reigning kings of MLS. | Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Was there ever any doubt? Reigning MLS Cup winners Inter Miami are the richest club in the league, worth $1.45 billion. The Herons upped their valuation by a staggering 22% over the last year thanks to their far-reaching success.



Inter Miami took home around $21.1 million from making the 2025 Club World Cup knockout stage, and then cashed in an extra $300,000 for winning MLS Cup. Combined with the global reach of co-owner David Beckham, talisman Lionel Messi and a fervent fanbase in south Florida, the Eastern Conference club set the standard in MLS over the last 12 months.

